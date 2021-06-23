By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Warrior Chris Pieper took sixth place in the high jump competition at the Class A Track and Field State Championships last week. The Caledonia/Spring Grove junior cleared 6-2 on June 18 at St. Michael-Albertville High School, just an inch shy of the third through fifth place finishers.
The first and second place competitors managed to clear 6-7, but Pieper (seeded 9th) did defeat the Section 1A champ. Seventh-place was a tie, at 6-0.
