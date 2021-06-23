Chris Pieper-State
Chris Pieper takes his sixth place spot on the winners’ podium.

 Submitted

By Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

Warrior Chris Pieper took sixth place in the high jump competition at the Class A Track and Field State Championships last week. The Caledonia/Spring Grove junior cleared 6-2 on June 18 at St. Michael-Albertville High School, just an inch shy of the third through fifth place finishers.

The first and second place competitors managed to clear 6-7, but Pieper (seeded 9th) did defeat the Section 1A champ. Seventh-place was a tie, at 6-0.

