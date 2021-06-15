By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Warrior Chris Pieper will represent the Caledonia/Spring Grove track and field teams at the Minnesota State Tournament this year.
The top two athletes in each event at the Section 1A Championships at Triton qualified for a trip to state, as well as those who met a state standard time, height, or distance.
Pieper competed in two events, taking 12th in long jump, while advancing to the State Tournament in high jump with a second-place leap. The Caledonia junior cleared 6-01, as did first-place contestant Kaiden Peters of Plainview-Elgin-Millville, so first and second was decided with a tie-breaker. During the 2021 season, Pieper also set a new personal-best height of 6-04.
The girls 4 x 100 meter relay team did not compete at the Section Championships due to “a serious of unfortunate events,” coach Reese Wait reported. With injuries and prior commitments such as vacations, “we ended up not being able to field a team,” he added.
There were two days of competition at Triton. The boys 4 x 100 relay squad advanced to the finals on Thursday, June 10, taking seventh place in that race. Members included Hunter Holland, Logan Banse, Eric Mauss, and Reid Bjerke. Bjerke also competed in the individual 200 meter and 100 meter finals, taking fourth place in the former race, and fifth in the latter event. The C/SG 4 x 200 relay team of Jason Schock, Lewis Doyle, Fischer Wait and Mitch Reynolds competed in the June 8 preliminaries as well. And Wait also competed in the preliminary round of the individual 400 meter dash. Banse not only ran, but competed in shot put, taking 6th place at that event.
The 2021 Minnesota State High School Track and Field Tournament will take place June 17-19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. The current schedule calls for the Class A boys field events (including high jump) to begin on Friday, June 18 at 10:00 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.