Caledonia vs. Kasson-Mantorville

The Caledonia Warriors gymnastics team (117.825) defeated the Kasson-Mantorville Tritons (116.500) on Thursday, Dec. 8. Caledonia junior varsity (94.150) also took home a win against the Tritons (31.550).

