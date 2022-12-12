Caledonia vs. Kasson-Mantorville
The Caledonia Warriors gymnastics team (117.825) defeated the Kasson-Mantorville Tritons (116.500) on Thursday, Dec. 8. Caledonia junior varsity (94.150) also took home a win against the Tritons (31.550).
“We were very happy to have our first meet with varsity and junior varsity. It is good to see how our junior varsity athletes will score and how they handle the pressure that comes with competing,” said coach Savenna Kettner. “We had a few uncharacteristic mistakes today, however we are confident we can continue to see improvement this season.”
West Salem Invite
The Warriors (116.1250) finished seventh overall at the West Salem Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10. Floor and vault were the Warriors two best events.
The team collectively scored 30.850 on floor and 30.350 on vault. In contrast, the Warriors dropped on the balance beam and the uneven bars, collectively scoring 28.775 on the balance beam and 26.150 on the uneven bars.
West Salem (133.6750) walked away in first place at the invite. Tomah (113.6250) also trailed Caledonia closely.
“We continue to be proud of our athletes and the strides they are making. Having two meets in one week is tough. We also did not get the chance to practice Friday due to school being closed due to weather,” said coach Savana Kettner. “We are taking feedback at each meet from the judges and hope to really work on these details this week.”
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
