Six gymnastic teams competed at the conference meet on Saturday, Feb. 11, with the Caledonia/Spring Grove/Houston (125.150) team placing third.

Byron (139.400) finished in first place and Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa (129.575) in second. Fourth, fifth and sixth place went to Kasson-Mantorville/Triton (122.475), Stewartville/Chatfield (111.875) and La Crescent (33.375) respectively.

