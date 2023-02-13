Six gymnastic teams competed at the conference meet on Saturday, Feb. 11, with the Caledonia/Spring Grove/Houston (125.150) team placing third.
Byron (139.400) finished in first place and Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa (129.575) in second. Fourth, fifth and sixth place went to Kasson-Mantorville/Triton (122.475), Stewartville/Chatfield (111.875) and La Crescent (33.375) respectively.
“We are happy to be seeing our scores peak at the right time of the season. This was our second highest team score of the year,” said Savana Becker, coach for Caledonia.
The gymnastics team achieved its highest scores of the season on vault and bars, with Sabrina Lisota and Harper Myrah earning All-Conference honors. These honors are given out based on performances at the first conference meet of the season. It is also notable that Myrah achieved her highest all-around score of the season at the meet.
Lisota performed best on the beam (8.150). However, her vault (8.000) and floor (8.050) routines were also successful, earning her an all-around score of 24.200. Lisota did not compete on bars. Myrah scored the highest all-around for the Warriors, with 31.300. Her best event was vault (8.100), but she also executed well on bars (7.500), beam (7.950) and floor (7.750).
Madelyn Foellmi followed closely behind with an all-around of 30.150. She too did her best on vault (8.350), but also performed well on bars (6.775), beam (7.500) and floor (7.520). Paizley Lange also did well, finishing with an all-around of 23.300, competing on vault (8.625), bars (7.875) and beam (6.800).
Ayshia Gay also had a successful night, achieving an all-around of 21.900, including vault (8.575), beam (6.100) and floor (7.225).
Vivian Kittleston scored a 7.800 on bars, whereas Cameryn Kruse earned a 7.000 in the same event. Tyla Halverson secured a 7.600 on floor.
Now, the Warriors gear up for postseason competition.
“We are incredibly proud of all their hard work,” said Becker. “We are excited to get back into the gym this week and work hard for the section meet next Saturday."
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
