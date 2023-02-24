The Caledonia gymnastics team placed fifth at its section meet on Saturday, Feb. 18, with an all-around score of 128.150.

“We are very proud of how our team finished the season,” said Savana Becker. “This was our highest team score of the season and our highest as a coaching staff. This effort was in large part due to our balance beam workers.”

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

