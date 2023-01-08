Caledonia gymnastics saw a lot of firsts at its home meet against Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa (PIZM). Despite losing 117.700 to PIZM’s 126.675, the Warriors did well on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Ashlynn Steele competed in the floor exercise for the first time, as did Beth Myhre. Myhre tried out the beam for the first time as well. Sabina Lisota completed a new pass on floor, landing herself in third place for the event.
“Her leaps and jumps are always complimented by the judges,” said coach Savanna Kettner.
Harper Myrah also completed two new skills and Ella Hoscheit also made one new skill.
Mariah VonArx competed in vault, bars and beam and was impressively only one of two Caledonia athletes who managed to remain steady on the beam without any fall.
Vivian Kittleston performed well. According to coach Kettner, “She has been working on lots of new skills and some of them went really well.” Kittleston ended the meet third on vault, second in the all-around and first on the beam.
Tyla Halverson also took home the highest score for JV floor at the meet. Elli Harms impressively competed in all four events, beam, bars, vault and floor.
“She’s a really hard worker in the gym and appears steady under pressure,” said coach Kettner.
Ayshia Gay continues to be a strong contributor to the Caledonia gymnastics team, particularly with her beam routine, in which she somersaults across the beam.
Sabina TenKley, Trinity Lisota, Madelyn Foellmi, Cameryn Kruse and Tatum Gordon all also performed well against PIZM.
Coach Kettner is extremely proud of her team and the work the Warriors put in, both before and during the gymnastics meet.
“Overall, we are happy that our score has been able to stay steady so far this season,” said Kettner. “It was such a big gap from our last meet until this one, due to the weather and the holiday season. We had some uncharacteristic mistakes today, so we are hopeful our upgrades can be better reflected in our score in upcoming meets.”
The Caledonia gymnastics JV team also lost to PIZM, 95.400 to 115.60.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
