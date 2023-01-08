Caledonia gymnastics saw a lot of firsts at its home meet against Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa (PIZM). Despite losing 117.700 to PIZM’s 126.675, the Warriors did well on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Ashlynn Steele competed in the floor exercise for the first time, as did Beth Myhre. Myhre tried out the beam for the first time as well. Sabina Lisota completed a new pass on floor, landing herself in third place for the event.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments