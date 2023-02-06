Caledonia gymnastics welcomed Byron High School at a home meet Tuesday, Jan. 31, losing 138.975 to 124.950 in the team scores.

Vivian Kittleson - 2023 cal gymnastics

Vivian Kittleson on vault.

Vivian Kittleson led for the Warriors with an all-around score of 31.375. This included a 8.300 on vault, 7.625 on bars, 7.125 on beam and 8.325 on floor. Madelyn Foellmi scored an all-around of 30.575, including 7.700 on vault, 6.875 on bars and 7.750 on beam. This score represented an increase by 1.5 points over the last meet, achieving a new season high for Foellmi.

Madelyn Foellmi - cal gymnastics

Madelyn Foellmi on beam.
Harper Myrah - cal gymnastics 2023

Harper Myrah does a handstand on the balance beam.
Cal Gymnastics Paizley Lange
Paizley Lange performs a dismount on uneven bars.

