Caledonia gymnastics welcomed Byron High School at a home meet Tuesday, Jan. 31, losing 138.975 to 124.950 in the team scores.
Vivian Kittleson led for the Warriors with an all-around score of 31.375. This included a 8.300 on vault, 7.625 on bars, 7.125 on beam and 8.325 on floor. Madelyn Foellmi scored an all-around of 30.575, including 7.700 on vault, 6.875 on bars and 7.750 on beam. This score represented an increase by 1.5 points over the last meet, achieving a new season high for Foellmi.
Harper Myrah scored 29.525 in the all-around, achieving 7.700 on vault, 7.150 on bars, 6.600 on beam and 8.075 on floor. Paizley Lange followed closely behind with an all-around of 23.275. This included 8.150 on vault, 7.575 on bars and 7.550 on beam.
Sabrina Listoa impressively took home third overall on floor with 8.400.
Ayshia Gay scored 8.300 on vault; Tyla Halverson scored 7.475 on floor; and Cameryn Kruse scored 6.700 on bars.
“We had an overall decent performance,” said Savana Becker, coach for Caledonia. “We were consistent on vault and bars, with overall small improvements. We struggled a bit on beam, but came back strong on floor.”
Caledonia’s JV team also saw improvements, increasing its overall by a substantial 10 points. Sabrina TenKley also competed on vault for the first time, as well as performed a new dismount for bars.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.