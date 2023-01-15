Caledonia (120.075) varsity gymnastics demolished Stewartville (116.525) on Thursday, Jan. 13.

Vivian Kittleson - 2023 cal gymnastics

Vivian Kittleson on vault.

Vivian Kittleson took home second on vault, beam, floor and all around for the Warriors, earning 31.5 total points. According to head coach Savana Kettner, this is Kittleson’s highest recorded score this season.

Madelyn Foellmi - cal gymnastics

Madelyn Foellmi on beam.
Kandis Privet - 2023 cal gymnastics

Kandis Privet on bars.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments