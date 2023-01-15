Vivian Kittleson took home second on vault, beam, floor and all around for the Warriors, earning 31.5 total points. According to head coach Savana Kettner, this is Kittleson’s highest recorded score this season.
Harper Myrah scored 7.900 on vault, 6.850 on bars, 6.500 on beam, 7.900 on floor, for an all round of 29.150. Madelyn Foellmi had an all around of 28.175, scoring 7.650 on vault, 6.375 on bars. 6.950 on beam, 7.650 on floor; Tyla Halverson scored 7.700 on vault, 6.950 on beam, 7.650 on floor and had an all round of 22.300.
“As a coaching staff we are pleased with the overall result. It is our highest team score of the season for Varsity so we are happy with that,” said coach Kettner.
The gymnastics coaching staff would like to pay special attention to the team seniors Ayshia Gay, Cameryn Kruse and Kandis Privet.
“They have given so much over the years and they will be missed next season,” said Kettner. “All three of them had a great showing with Kandis taking first on JV bars, Ayshia taking first on Varsity vault and beam and then Cameryn taking second on Varsity bars.”
Ayshia Gay made an all round of 28.850, with vault as her highest scoring event at 8.250. Cameryn Kruse competed on bars for the varsity team, earning 7.125 points and on vault for the JV team, earning 7.500. Though Privet did not compete on beam for the JV team, she did score 18.600 in the all around, including 7.450 on vault, 5.300 on bars and 5.850 on floor.
Caledonia (94.450) JV gymnastics also beat Stewartville (61.050).
“We are really hoping we can have a meet soon where we execute on each event; we have seen glimpses of what this team can do and we are working to try to put it all together at the same time,” said Kettner.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
