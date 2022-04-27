Caledonia boys and girls golf teams were in action last week against some of the best competitors in the area. On Friday, April 22nd, the Warrior ladies and gents both played La Crescent-Hokah at Valley High golf club, then hosted Fillmore Central at Ma-Cal Grove the following afternoon.
La Crescent narrowly defeated the Caledonia ladies, 210-217. The meet medalist was senior Alyssa Tollefson, who fired a 46. Caledonia was led by Elenore Milde (47), Miranda Schroeder (55), Lexie Hoscheit (56) and Libby Jilek (59).
The ladies match versus Fillmore Central was even closer, decided by a single stroke. The Falcon varsity shot 216, while the Warriors totaled 217. Meet medalist honors went to Courtney Hershberger of FC, who shot a 47. Caledonia’s varsity scores included a 49 from Libby Jilek, a 55 from Lexie Hoscheit, a 56 from Elly Milde, and a 57 from Miranda Schroeder.
The Lancers bested the Caledonia boys 166 to 211 at Valley High on the windy Friday afternoon. La Crescent’s Ryan Nutter was meet medalist, shooting a 38. Caledonia’s Evan Hawkins led the Warriors with a 41, followed by teammates Kody Schroeder (50), and Dylan Schroeder (59). The fourth Caledonia varsity score was a 61, which both Isaac Housker and Riley Aasum carded.
The Fillmore Central boys shot 192 at Ma-Cal Grove, with the low round going to Falcon Jake Fishbaugher (38). Hawkins led Caledonia once again, carding a 45. Teammates Kody Schroeder (59) Riley Aasum (60), and Isaac Housker (67) also contributed to the varsity scorecard.
