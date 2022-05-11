he Warrior ladies and gents teed it up at Ma Cal Grove on Monday,, May 2nd, hosting Wabasha-Kellogg. For the girls, Libby Jilek carded a 48, winning meet medalist honors. Teammate Elenore Milde shot a 54, and Lexie Hoscheit, Miranda Schroeder, and Hayden Harms all fired a 61, for team score of 224. There were some conflicting reports on what the WK score card registered, as the Falcons shot either 244 or 249.
For the gents, Caledonia brought in a team score of 215, while WK totaled 247. The meet medalist was Warrior Evan Hawkins (45), who was joined on the score card by Riley Aasum (51), Kody Schroeder (58), and Isaac Housker (61).
The Caledonia boys traveled to Decorah-Silvercrest Golf Club the following day, where the Vikings won 161-212. The meet medalist was Decorah’s Lane Rolfs, who shot a two over par 38. The Warriors were led by Evan Hawkins (42).
On Thursday, May 5th, the Warriors traveled to an 18-hole event held at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha.
The Caledonia boys took eighth place (429) while the top team score came from La Crescent-Hokah (329). Fillmore Central’s Jake Fishbaugher and Ryan Nutter of La Crescent-Hokah tied for first place on the individual score sheet, both firing a 78. Warrior Evan Hawkins took 10th place, shooting an 89.
The Caledonia girls placed second overall (420) at Coffee Mill, behind Fillmore Central (393). The Warriors also placed two individuals in the top 10, as both Miranda Schroeder and Libby Jilek shot 101 (tied for seventh place), coach Robert Sobczak reported.
The following day, the boys and girls traveled to Harmony Golf Course to take on Fillmore Central. The FC boys defended their home turf, winning 174-207. Fishbaugher was meet medalist, carding a 39. Caledonia was led by Kody Schroeder (45), Evan Hawkins (46), Riley Aasum (52) and Leo Privet (64).
The Warrior ladies shot a team score of 204 at Harmony, while their hosts totaled 184. Courtney Hershberger of FC was meet medalist, carding a 43. Miranda Schroeder fired a 44, while teammates Libby Jilek (49), Lexie Hoscheit (54) and Elenore Milde (57) also contributed to the varsity team total.
