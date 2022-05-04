The Warrior boys hosted Waukon, Iowa on Monday, April 25, losing a close match - 227 to 226. Coach Alex Lange reported that his top four varsity players on the afternoon (who make up the team score) were Evan Hawkins, Riley Aasum, Kody Schroeder and Isaac Housker. Individual scores were not posted, so the meet medalist was unknown as this issue went to press.
The following day, the Caledonia lads and ladies traveled to Lewiston Country Club to take on the Cardinals of L-A. The Warrior girls defeated Lewiston-Altura 197-259, while the L-A boys defeated Caledonia 202-228.
The meet medalist for the girls was Caledonia’s Lexie Hoscheit, who carded a 47. Teammates who scored in the top four included Elenore Milde (48), Libby Jilek (49), and Miranda Schroeder (53).
The Caledonia boys were led by Even Hawkins, who shot a 49. Riley Aasum brought in a 53, while Isaac Housker and Dylan Schroeder tied at 63. Meet medalist honors went to Cardinal Anders Shurson, who carded a 47.
On Friday, April 29, the Rushford-Peterson boys hosted Caledonia at Ferndale Country Club, defeating the Warriors 186-225. Trojan Andrew Hoiness was meet medalist, with a 39. Evan Hawkins led Caledonia, shooting a 46. Kody Schroeder brought in a 58, Riley Aasum a 60, and Dylan Schroeder a 61.
