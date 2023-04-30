featured Caledonia golf teams take on Waukon and Wabasha-Kellogg By PAT GARRY Sports Writer Apr 30, 2023 Apr 30, 2023 Updated 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Caledonia Boys GolfCaledonia boys golf team at WaukonThe Caledonia boys golf team competed in the Waukon-New Hampton meet at Waukon Golf and Country Club, on Friday, April 28.Cal Individual Scores: Evan Hawkins, 42; Carson Klug, 41; Cory Scanlan, 56; Isaac Housker, 59; Bronson Knutson, 54; Dylan Schroeder, 51.Team Finishes: Waukon, 158; New Hampton, 155; Caledonia, 188; Waukon JV, 198; New Hampton JV, 222.Caledonia Girls GolfCaledonia lady golfers at Coffee MillThe Caledonia girls golf team, amidst the ever-changing weather, competed at Wabasha-Kellogg on Tuesday, April 25.Team Scores: Caledonia: 214, Wabasha-Kellogg 233.Individual Scoring: 1. Jazzy Hauser - 49 - Cal; 2. Miranda Schroeder - 52 - Cal; 2. Rachel Smith - 52 -WK; 4. Maggie Herman - 55 - Cal; 5. Kallie Reinhardt - 57 - WK; 6. Lexie Hoscheit - 58 - Cal; 6. Elly Milde - 58 - Cal; 8. Kendall Zimmerman - 62 - WK; 8. Gracelyn Leichtnam - WK; 10. Sam Molling - 65 - Cal; 11. Mikenna Remiers - 67 - WK; 12. Kendall Rommel - 70 - WK. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Caledonia Argus News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Caledonia Argus Apr 17, 2023 0
