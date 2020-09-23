By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia/Spring Grove/Houston traveled to Eyota High School on Tuesday, September 15, taking on the Eagles of D-E. The Warriors came up short 7-0, but gained some valuable experience versus a good program.
Caledonia eighth grader Josie Foster got plenty of work at goaltender, facing 35 shots while garnering 20 saves.
“The defense held their own with the absence of Mikaela Konkel,” Caledonia head coach Chris Jandt reported. “Eliza Welscher moved from midfield to defense and played very well. She’s one of the seniors that we rely on. She will play anywhere to help out the team.
“We didn’t get a solid shot on goal all night but got a few opportunities this game. The ball movement throughout the team continues to get better.”
Three days later, the Warriors hosted St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura. The home team played tough, but the visiting Saints managed a 2-0 victory.
“We played a great game overall but made a few mistakes that cost us in the end,” Jandt noted. “Josie was solid in the net all night and has stepped up her game. We are seeing the potential that she has as she gets more comfortable.”
Foster totaled 16 saves on the night.
“St Charles put the first goal in with 10 minutes left in the first half,” the coach added. “We allowed them to take an open shot in the box and they converted.
“The girls started to string more passes together and created a few good opportunities. We saw a couple of good combination plays with 7th graders Siri Konkel and Loisah Gay. Both have a lot of potential and we will see great things in the future from them.”
The Warriors are scheduled to travel to La Crescent on Tuesday, September 22. On Thursday, the team will host Plainview-Elgin-Millville at 7 p.m.
