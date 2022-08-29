Caledonia vs. PIZM
The Caledonia Warrior girls soccer team took on Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa (PIZM) at home for its first game of the season Thursday, Aug. 25.
Caledonia vs. PIZM
The Caledonia Warrior girls soccer team took on Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa (PIZM) at home for its first game of the season Thursday, Aug. 25.
Despite Caledonia's goalie, sophomore Josie Foster (No. 0) having 25 total saves at the end of the match, the final score was 6-1, with PIZM taking home the win.
PIZM freshman Rylnn Sheridan (No. 3) scored the first goal 13 minutes into the match.
Play lulled for a while after this point and made for a back and forth match.
Caledonia Warrior senior Ayshia Gay (No. 1) responded 37 minutes into the first half with a goal made possible by an assist from freshman Siri Konkel (No. 2).
Other goals scored by PIZM were made by senior Beth Carpenter (No. 9) and junior Annika Rickert (No. 10) 44 minutes, 51 minutes, 64 minutes, 72 minutes, and 79 minutes into the 80-minute long match.
Caledonia vs. Cannon Falls
Caledonia bounced back against Cannon Falls at home on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m., securing a 5-0 win.
Four of Caledonia’s five goals were scored by senior Ayshia Gay (No. 1) and assisted by a cross from freshman Loisah Gay (No. 3). These goals were spread throughout the game at 4 minutes, 8 minutes, 18 minutes, and 25 minutes into the match.
Senior Anessa Johnson (No. 4) scored the last goal of the day off of a header 69 minutes into the 80-minute match, assisted by another cross from freshman Loisah Gay. (No. 3).
Warrior goalkeeper Foster had 10 total saves throughout the game.
Caledonia took 15 total shots during the match, with a third of those shots resulting in goals.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.