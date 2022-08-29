Cal girls soccer 1.jpg

Caledonia defender Lillian Thies displays quick footwork on her home field.

Caledonia vs. PIZM

The Caledonia Warrior girls soccer team took on Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa (PIZM) at home for its first game of the season Thursday, Aug. 25.

Caledonia defender Stephanie Ideker is all focus as the kicks the ball towards a nearby teammate.
Cal girls soccer.jpg

Caledonia goalkeeper Josie Foster defensively kicks the ball downfield.

