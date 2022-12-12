Josie Foster, 2 Shutouts, 299 saves, 85% save percentage, 3.5 Goals per average in 1210 minutes played. 2 assists.
Josie took another step in her development as a goalie and as an athlete by becoming a captain as a Sophomore. She really came into her own and out of her box more than last year as a leader. Last year she was a quiet goalie and didn't do much talking. This year was a complete turn. You could see she took the leadership to heart and opened up to lead the team, especially a very young defensive back line. One of Josie's biggest assets is her ability to distribute the ball. She was able to contribute 2 assists on the year which is rare for Goalies. Both assists came against La Crescent. It is a blessing to have someone as talented as Josie in the goal.
Ayshia Gay, 9 goals
Ayshia lead the team in goals for the second year in a row with 9 this year. This year she was the focus point of our attack and did not let us down. At any point in the game she was able to get loose and score a goal with her speed. Over the past 4 years on varsity, she has played whatever position that the team needed most. I had to utilize her speed on defense a few times before putting her back up top in the attack this year. She is the ultimate team player and will play any position if we asked her to. My favorite goal on the year was at La Crescent when she took a goal kick from Josie and beat four girls sprinting with the ball to score a goal. Ayshia always brought the intensity, no matter the situation and that's something we are going to miss next year.
Loisah Gay (Honorable Mention), 7 assists
Loisah made the move from a substitute last year to a full time starter this year on the wing and made it count. She stepped into the role and succeeded at it. Her biggest game on the year was getting 4 assists against Cannon Falls all off of crosses from the wing. Her and older sister Ayshia kept a lot of defenses honest with their speed up top. We have high expectations for her and the large Freshman class coming through the program.
Siri Konkel (Honorable Mention), 2 goals, 1 assist
Siri is another talented Freshman that made a move as a substitute into a full time starter this year. Siri was part of a young but developing midfield that created more chances then the past. There was a natural chemistry between her and her teammates. Somehow, she always seems to find herself in the right space at the right time. Not only did she create chances for the attackers, but she tracked back well for the defense. She was the engine of the team that we needed and expect to continue to improve over the next three years.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.