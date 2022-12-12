Cal girls soccer.jpg

Caledonia goalkeeper Josie Foster defensively kicks the ball downfield.

Josie Foster, 2 Shutouts, 299 saves, 85% save percentage, 3.5 Goals per average in 1210 minutes played. 2 assists.

Josie took another step in her development as a goalie and as an athlete by becoming a captain as a Sophomore. She really came into her own and out of her box more than last year as a leader. Last year she was a quiet goalie and didn't do much talking. This year was a complete turn. You could see she took the leadership to heart and opened up to lead the team, especially a very young defensive back line. One of Josie's biggest assets is her ability to distribute the ball. She was able to contribute 2 assists on the year which is rare for Goalies.  Both assists came against La Crescent. It is a blessing to have someone as talented as Josie in the goal.  

cal girls soccer 2.jpg

Ayshia Gay (No. 1) kicks for the Warriors.
Losiah Gay
Losiah Gay battles a Dover-Eyota player for the ball.
Cal Soccer--Siri Konkel
Siri Konkel brings the ball upfield for the Warriors.
