Caledonia vs. Chatfield

The Caledonia Warriors girls basketball team dominated the Chatfield Gophers on the basketball court at Caledonia High School Thursday, Jan. 5. The Warriors maintained a consistent lead throughout the match, beating Chatfield 70-41.

cal girls basketball 2023

Caledonia lady Warriors pre game huddle.
Paige Klug (No. 5) - cal girls basketball 2023

Paige Klug (No. 5) fights to get to the basket for the Caledonia Warriors.
Alexis Schroeder (No. 2) - cal girls basketball 2023

Alexis Schroeder (No. 2) sets up a play for the Warriors against the Chatfield Gophers.
Ava Privet (No. 4) - cal girls basketball 2023

Ava Privet (No. 4) dribbles for the Caledonia Warriors.
Jovial King (No. 12) - cal girls basketball 2023

Jovial King (No. 12) tips off for the Caledonia Warriors at home against Chatfield.
Ava Privet (No. 4) - cal girls basketball 2023

Ava Privet (No. 4) throws a wild pass for the Caledonia Warriors against the Chatfield Gophers.
Josie Foster (No. 11) - cal girls basketball 2023

Josie Foster (No. 11) shoots behind the line for the Caledonia Warriors.
Kennedy Kruse (No. 21) - cal girls basketball 2023

Kennedy Kruse (No. 21) in bounds the ball for the Caledonia Warriors.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments