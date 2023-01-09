Caledonia vs. Chatfield
The Caledonia Warriors girls basketball team dominated the Chatfield Gophers on the basketball court at Caledonia High School Thursday, Jan. 5. The Warriors maintained a consistent lead throughout the match, beating Chatfield 70-41.
Energy rushed across the court, as Caledonia came knocking early, establishing a 5-0 advantage and effectively holding the Gophers for the first two minutes.
In an impressive display, Caledonia continued to press hard following successful free throw attempts by Chatfield. Gaining traction, Paige Klug (No. 5) landed a breakaway layup that set fire to the Caledonia bench. Klug was also fouled on the way to the rim and was able to score an and one for the Warriors.
Three-point buckets splashed on the Warriors glass multiple times in the first half, with Ava Privet (No. 4) sinking the shot from behind the line with nine minutes left. This increased Caledonia’s lead to 21-9. Following Privet’s lead, Jovial King (No. 12) also scored a successful step back 3-pointer with seven minutes remaining.
The Warriors continued to climb, as Privet nailed yet another 3-point shot with a little over a minute left in the half. Josie Foster (No. 11) also found her opening and, bringing the crowd to its feet, sank a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in the half.
At halftime, Caledonia was up by 20 points, with the scoreboard reading 39-19.
The Warriors lead only increased in the second half, with Chatfield running for almost four minutes early on. While successfully holding the Gophers, Privet landed two more successful 3-points shots.
In an exciting moment, Foster made an incredible drive for 2 points. Foster also drew the foul in the air and made the following free throw attempt.
Two more impressive 3-pointers by Privet, as well as a skillful breakaway layup by Jovial King were the final nails in the coffin for the Chatfield Gophers. Caledonia won by 29 points.
Privet led the Warriors with 25 points. She landed six 3-point shots, making up 18 out of her 25 total points. Foster ended with 16 points, three of which came from a successful 3-pointer. Paige Klug had 12 points and Isabelle Schultz had 6 points. King also had 5 points, including one from behind the arc.
Caledonia made eight 3-point shots collectively, whereas Chatfield only made one. Caledonia also made five out of an attempted 11 free throws for a 45.5% success rate, whereas the Gophers made eight out of an attempted 15 free throws for a success rate of 53.3%
The next game for the varsity basketball Lady Warriors is Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the Caledonia High School against PIZM at 7:30 p.m.
Caledonia vs. Lake City
In a battle that came down to its final minutes, Caledonia took home a hard road win, 69-62, against Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 7 at Byron High School.
Free throws were tossed back and forth constantly throughout the game, with both teams performing well at the line. Caledonia made 28 out of an attempted 35 free throws, achieving an 80% success rate. In contrast, Lake City made 14 out of an attempted 17, for 82%.
Caledonia came out swinging and was able to establish a 14-point lead in the first half, with the scoreboard reading 36-22 at the break.
With an apparently ferocious prep talk and newfound energy, Lake City responded early in the second half. Lake City slowly inched its way forward, steadily closing the gap. However, though they were able to knock down the Warriors’ 14-point lead, Lake City was never able to pull ahead and eventually lost by 7 points.
Paige Klug (No. 5) set the tone for the game, nailing 17 points for the Warriors, three of which were the result of a successful 3-point shot. Alexis Schroeder (No. 2) was a powerhouse on the court, following Klug closely with 15 total points for the Warriors, including three 3-pointers.
Ava Privent (No. 4) was also a key player, scoring 11 points, including two successful 3-pointers. Jovial King (No. 12) had 13 points for the Warriors, and Josie Foster (No. 11) had 8 points.
