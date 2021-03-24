By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
It was a fun game to watch on Thursday, March 18, as the Warrior girls basketball team took on Saint Charles, winning 56-44.
Caledonia showed good control on offense at the start of the second half. They did a lot of passing to teammates and found openings to take 2- or 3-point shots, staying well ahead of the Saints.
On defense, the girls were just as controlled, with the ability to block shots by the Saints or rebound quickly.
Saint Charles turned up the heat in the last 10 minutes of the game, putting pressure on the Warriors, stealing and forcing jump balls. While the Saints trailed behind by more than a few points, they did earn enough points back to scare the Warriors into working harder for the lead.
The girls team faced Cotter on March 20. Cotter is seeded No. 3, while the Warriors are No. 6. The Warriors fell to Cotter, 57-41.
Caledonia 56, St. Charles 44
ST. CHARLES (44)
Mia Pierre 11 P, 1 3-PT; Abbie Distbrow 8 P; Lindsey Root 12 P, 2 3-PT; Makadyn Gust 8 P; Triniti Gbala 5 P.
CALEDONIA (56)
Alexis Schroeder 15 P, 3 3-PT; Sadie Treptow 2 P; Ava Privet 13 P, 3 3-PT; Paige Klug 10 P, 2 3-PT; Jovial King 10 P; Kailey Banse 4 P; Lyza Hoscheit 2 P.
Halftime: CAL 33, STC 26.
Free throws: STC 7-13, CAL 4-7.
Three-point goals: STC 3, CAL 8.
