By Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

The Caledonia girls golf team has already taken to the links this Spring, as the program graduates to the AA class.

“We are a young team with great senior leadership in Jenna Wiebke,” head coach Robert Sobczak said. “If we work hard, we will turn many heads.”  

Team captain Wiebke is a returning all-conference player, as is junior Alandra Jilek. Both of those leaders also lettered in 2019. They will be joined by junior Autumn Meiners, sophomores Elenore Milde, Samantha Molling, Miranda Schroeder and Lexie Hoscheit, freshman Libby Jilek and 7th grader Evelyn Doyle.

Coach Sobczak is in his first year at the helm. “We want to do well, so we practice hard,” he noted. The biggest challenge for 2021 may be moving up to AA in the Section, Sobczak also said.

The team was scheduled to tee it up with Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson on April 12 (at Ma-Cal Grove). The following afternoon, Dover-Eyota was set to visit Caledonia.

