Caledonia girls end season with loss to Rochester Lourdes

Mar 8, 2022

The Caledonia Girls Basketball Team ended its season at 17-11, after a loss to No. 2 Rochester Lourdes. The girls played Tuesday, March 1, at the Mayo Civic Center Arena. The game ended with a score of 52-35.

Lourdes 52, Caledonia 35

CALEDONIA (35)
Alexis Schroeder 2 P; Sadie Treptow 2 P; Ava Privet 8 P, 2 3-PT; Paige Klug 13 P, 3 3-PT; Josie Foster 4 P; Jovial King 4 P; Isabelle Schultz 2 P.

LOURDES (52)
CJ Adamson 12 P; Emily Bowron 9 P, 2 3-PT; Vivica Bretton 20 P, 1 3-PT; Ella Hopkins 9 P, 1 3-PT; Allie Restovich 2 P.

Halftime: LOUR 27, CAL 16.
Free throws: CAL 4-4, LOUR 2-5.
Three-point goals: CAL 5, LOUR 4.
