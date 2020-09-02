By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia girls soccer team began their season on the road last week, defeating Schaeffer Academy 6-2 on Friday, August 28.
Warriors head coach Chris Jandt reported a flurry of 39 shots from his players, with a dozen of those tries requiring saves from the Lions to keep the score as close as it was. Schaeffer Academy took eight shots, and Caledonia goaltender Josie Foster got six saves.
In the 12th minute of play, Gabby Roble broke the ice with a goal, assisted by Eliza Welscher. SA replied three minutes later. But Caledonia retook the lead with a Hailey Alfson goal in the 20th minute. An assist went to Cameryn Kruse on that play.
The Lions tied it once more, but it would be all Warriors from there until the end of the match. Kennedy Kruse scored 38 minutes in, assisted by Alfson. Then Taylor Kohlmeier scored the next two goals. She was assisted by Gabby Roble at the 58 minute mark, then scored off a feed by Ayshia Gay. Gay would also score the last goal of the contest, assisted by Cruse.
