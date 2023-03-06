In the section semifinals Saturday, March 4, the No. 3 seeded Caledonia Warriors girls basketball team took on No. 2 Rochester Lourdes, winning 77-53. The girls advanced to take on No. 1 seeded Goodhue in the section title game 8 p.m. March 9.

Hosted at the Mayo Civic Auditorium in Rochester, this was the second time the Warriors have faced Lourdes this season. The first was an away game early on that ended in the Warriors defeat and was one of only three losses Caledonia suffered in the regular season.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments