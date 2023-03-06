In the section semifinals Saturday, March 4, the No. 3 seeded Caledonia Warriors girls basketball team took on No. 2 Rochester Lourdes, winning 77-53. The girls advanced to take on No. 1 seeded Goodhue in the section title game 8 p.m. March 9.
Hosted at the Mayo Civic Auditorium in Rochester, this was the second time the Warriors have faced Lourdes this season. The first was an away game early on that ended in the Warriors defeat and was one of only three losses Caledonia suffered in the regular season.
On Saturday the Warriors led for the majority of the game and were up 49-31 at the half. Ava Privet (No. 4), Alexis Schroeder (No. 2), Jovial King (No. 12) and Josie Foster (No. 11) all achieved success from behind the arc and collectively scored 9 successful 3-pointers. Privet landed 5 and King nailed 2, whereas Foster and Schroeder connected once.
Keeping her eyes on the prize, Privet made an impressive 21 points. Foster and King also put up some of their highest numbers to date, making 16 and 17 points total, respectively. Freshman Aubrie Klug (No. 3) was a factor on the court, making assists as well as putting up 9 for the Warriors. Paige Klug (No. 5) and Isabelle Schultz (No. 24) additionally saw action, scoring 4 points each. Regan King (No. 13) also earned 3.
Caledonia vs. Lake City
On Tuesday, Feb. 28 the Caledonia girls basketball team beat Lake City, 72-61, allowing the team to move on to section semifinals.
