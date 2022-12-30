The Caledonia girls basketball team competed in a two-day holiday invitational at Goodhue High School on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and Thursday, Dec. 29, splitting its two contests.
Caledonia vs. Maple River
On Wednesday the Warriors dominated the court, earning a win against the Maple River Eagles 81-53.
Despite the 28-point victory, Caledonia struggled in the first half. Though they were able to maintain a small lead, the score at the half was 40-34, with Maple River still in striking distance.
Taking halftime to regroup and strategize, the Warriors came back to the court with new energy and spark. Paige Klug (No. 5) was a powerhouse for Caledonia, earning 22 points, 18 of which were from 3-point shots.
Ava Privet (No. 4) also showed out for her team, scoring 18 points, including two three-pointers. Isabelle Schultz (No. 24) was also an influential player, earning 10 points, also nailing two three-pointers.
Jovial King (No. 12) followed Klug and Privet’s lead with 16 total points for the Warriors.
Josie Foster (No. 11) and Regan King (No. 13) both earned four points each for the Warriors. Aubrie Klug (No. 3) also had one successful three-point shot for Caledonia. And Nicole Banse (No. 15) and Alexis Schroder (No. 2) both nabbed two points for Caledonia.
Caledonia and Maple River both performed well at the line. The Warriors sank six out of an attempted nine free throws, for a 66.66% success rate. Maple River, in contrast, sunk eight out of an attempted 12 free throws, also earning a 66.66% success rate.
In total, the Warriors drained 11 from outside the arc, compared to Maple River's six.
Caledonia vs. Goodhue
The Warriors took on the Goodhue Wildcats on day two of the holiday invitational, and despite a hard fight, Caledonia lost to Goodhue 57-54. Stats were not immediately available for this contest.
The Caledonia Warriors are currently first in the Three Rivers East conference with a 7-2 record. The La Crescent Lancers follow closely behind in the conference with a 7-1 record.
Next up, the Warriors will face off against the Chatfield Gophers at home Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
