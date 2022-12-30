Alexis Schroeder.jpg

Alexis Schroeder (No. 2) dribbles for the Caledonia Warriors.

The Caledonia girls basketball team competed in a two-day holiday invitational at Goodhue High School on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and Thursday, Dec. 29, splitting its two contests.

Caledonia vs. Maple River

Ava Privet.jpg

Ava Privet was a stop scorer for Caledonia during a game against Maple River.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments