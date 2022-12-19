The Caledonia Warrior girls basketball team snuffed the Decorah Vikings, 50-41, on the road at Luther College Saturday, Dec. 17. The Warriors maintained a steady lead throughout the game, with the scoreboard reading 38-29, Caledonia at the half.
Ava Privet (No. 4) led the Warriors with 17 points, including two successful 3-point shots. Jovial King (No. 12) followed closely behind with nine points, including one successful 3-point shot, as did Josie Foster (No. 11) with seven points and Isabelle Schultz (No. 24) with six points.
Aubrie Klug (No. 3) and Kennedy Kruse (No. 21) both had three points, including one successful 3-point shot each for the Warriors. Paige Klug (No. 5) also had five points for the Warriors.
The Warriors dominated at the line, sinking 11 out of an attempted 14 free throws for a 78.57% success rate. The Vikings, in contrast, were only able to make eight out of an attempted 15 free throws for a success rate of 53.33%. Both teams also made five 3-point shots each.
Caledonia vs. Rushford-Peterson
The Warriors team crushed the Rushford-Peterson Trojans on the road Tuesday, Dec. 13, winning 63-42.
Ava Privet (No. 4) led the Warriors with 17 points, sinking three out of an attempted five 3-point shots for a 60% success rate. Isabelle Schultz (No. 24) followed closely behind with 12 points, including one successful three throw out of an attempted two.
Paige Klug (No. 5) and Jovial King (No. 12) both scored 10 points for the Warriors, with Klug making two out of an attempted seven 3-pointers. King and Schultz also had a 100% success rate at the line for the Warriors, with King making two free throws and Schultz knocking in one.
Klug and Privet played for 36 minutes, whereas King and Libby Jilek (No. 10) played for 24 minutes. Schultz had 18 minutes of play and Josie Foster (No. 11) had 12 minutes. Foster also had four points for the Warriors.
Jessica Morrow (No. 23) contributed five points for the Warriors, including one successful 3-pointer, while Arianna Tostenson (No. 14) also made a free throw for the Warriors.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
