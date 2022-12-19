The Caledonia Warrior girls basketball team snuffed the Decorah Vikings, 50-41, on the road at Luther College Saturday, Dec. 17. The Warriors maintained a steady lead throughout the game, with the scoreboard reading 38-29, Caledonia at the half.

Ava Privet (No. 4) led the Warriors with 17 points, including two successful 3-point shots. Jovial King (No. 12) followed closely behind with nine points, including one successful 3-point shot, as did Josie Foster (No. 11) with seven points and Isabelle Schultz (No. 24) with six points.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

