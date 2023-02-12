The Caledonia Warriors girls basketball team welcomed the Jackson County Huskies to its home court Feb. 11, and then quickly ushered them out, winning 74-43.
The Warriors won the tip off, with Jovial King (No. 12) jumping high for Caledonia. Though the win did not result in a bucket, King was able to draw a foul. At the line, she drained one of the two, putting up the first point for the Warriors.
Jackson County quickly responded with a bucket, but were soon silenced by a 3-pointer from Isabelle Schultz (No. 24). Ava Privet (No. 4) also scored her first two of the night, giving the Warriors an early lead.
Jackson County got right back in it, however. They rebounded the ball off a failed attempt and put it back up for an easy two, while also coming back to steal from the Warriors and drain a 3.
The score was 7-6, with Caledonia down by one, when Paige Klug (No. 5) drew a foul, ending up at the line for the Warriors. Making one of the two, Klug tied the game at 7-7. Aubrie Klug (No. 3) also made it to the line for Caledonia, making the first attempt while missing the second. But Josie Foster (No. 11) grabbed the rebound on the miss and was able to make an easy two just under the basket.
Alexis Schroeder (No. 2) and Aubrie Klug made it splash from behind the arc. Getting hot, Schroeder also stole from Jackson County for an impressive breakaway layup and drained yet another 3.
Following a timeout called by Jackson Country, a lull ensured for the Warriors, with Caledonia missing 3s and having the ball stolen. The Huskies simultaneously continued to climb, forcing the Warriors to initiate a full court press with five minutes left in the first.
The score was 25-19, with the Warriors only up by six, when Foster came out strong with a drive for two points. Then Paige Klug found her sweet spot behind the arc, earning Caledonia a big 3.
Schroeder and Privet also drained 3s, the latter of which was scored with just 30 seconds left in the first. The scoreboard at halftime read 36-24, with Caledonia up by 12.
Despite the Huskies claiming first points in the second half, the Warriors continued to extend their lead, as Schroeder, Privet and Paige Klug all drained 3-pointers early on. Schroeder additionally drained a second 3, while Privet connected behind the arc another two times.
Schultz managed a steal for the Warriors, resulting in a breakaway layup. Kennedy Kruse (No. 21) also made a successful 3, putting the Warriors up 72-35 with three minutes left in the game.
King additionally landed a rebound bucket for the Warriors, resulting in a final score of 74-43, with Caledonia winning by 31.
The Lady Warriors and its fans celebrated Senior Night following the win. Senior ball players were given gift bags filled with candy, drinks, a toy basketball and other Caledonia memorabilia. Each senior was also given an individual cake decorated to look like a basketball. Cupcakes were also provided for fans.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.