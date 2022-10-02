Ayden Goetzinger & Isaac Blocker.jpg

Ayden Goetzinger (No. 81) & Isaac Blocker (No. 21) let out some pre-game excitement. 

The Caledonia football team just keeps on rolling.

Now 5-0 on the season, the Warriors, ranked No. 3 in Minnesota Class AA in the Sept. 28 rankings, took on and defeated the Goodhue Wildcats at home Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. The final score was 35-20 Caledonia.

Ethan Stendel.jpg

Ethan Stendel (No. 12) throws for the Caledonia Warriors.
Lewis Doyle.jpg

Lewis Doyle (No. 1) avoids Wildcat defenders.
Kyle Bechtel.jpg

Kyle Bechtel (No. 11) kicks for the Caledonia Warriors.
Ayden Goetzinger.jpg

Ayden Goetzinger (No. 81) rushes for the Caledonia Warriors.
Jordan Tornstorm.jpg

Jordan Tornstorm (No. 59) kicks for the Caledonia Warriors.
Owen Staggemeyer.jpg

Owen Staggemeyer (No. 23) protects the football against defenders.
Bronson Knutson.jpg

Bronson Knutson (No. 42) tackles for the Caledonia Warriors.

