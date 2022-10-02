The Caledonia football team just keeps on rolling.
Now 5-0 on the season, the Warriors, ranked No. 3 in Minnesota Class AA in the Sept. 28 rankings, took on and defeated the Goodhue Wildcats at home Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. The final score was 35-20 Caledonia.
Play heated up fast, as the Warriors scored twice in the first quarter. The first was a touchdown pass by Lewis Doyle (No. 1) to Kyle Bechtel (No. 11) for 26 yards. The second was a touchdown run by Ethan Stendel (No. 12) for 4 yards. Both extra points were attempted and made by Bechtel.
Goodhue answered back in the second quarter and scored a touchdown off a 3-yard run. The extra point attempt was also successful.
The Warriors scored once more in the first half, with Stendel throwing a touchdown pass to Caleb Connif (No. 10) for 30 yards. The extra point was also attempted and made by Bechtel.
The Warriors led by two touchdowns at the end of the half at 21-7.
The Warriors continued to increase their lead in the second half and scored in the third quarter off of a touchdown run by Eric Mauss (No. 24) for 22 yards. The extra point was also attempted and made by Bechtel.
Goodhue responded in the fourth quarter, scoring two touchdowns. The first was a run for 4 yards, and the second was a touchdown pass for 15 yards. Though the first extra point attempt was successful for Goodhue, the second was not, putting the score at 28-15, in favor of Caledonia.
The Warriors eventually rounded out the game and scored the last touchdown of the night off a run by Doyle for a 15 yards. The extra point was again attempted and made by Bechtel.
Mauss (No. 24) led the game in rushing yards, ending with a total of 150 yards.
Doyle completed 4 out of an attempted 10 passes for 61 total yards. Stendel also completed 4 passes out of an attempted 9, for a total of 63 yards. Doyle also ended the game with 45 total rushing yards, whereas Stendal had 28.
Bechtel ended the game with 39 total receiving yards, whereas Ayden Goetzinger (No. 81) ended with a total of 42 receiving yards.
On the defensive side, Garrett Ness (No. 55) and Jordan Tornstorm (No. 59), who both made one sack.
Next up for Caledonia is a huge clash with AA No. 1 ranked Chatfield on the road.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
