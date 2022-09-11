The Caledonia Warriors took on the Lewiston-Altura Cardinals at their home field on Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m., and they blew their opponent off the field.
The final score was 61-6, marking Caledonia's first win of the season.
Influential rushers for Caledonia included Ayden Goetzinger (No. 81) with 56 yards, Eric Mauss (No. 24) with 94 yards and Owen Denstad (No. 20) with 81 yards, all on the ground. At quarterback, Lewis Doyle, was 3 for 3 for 53 yards, and he also collected 15 yards and a touchdown running. Ethan Stendel also connected on one throw for 22 yards.
Scoring the first touchdown of the night, Goetzinger (No. 81) reached the endzone on a 6-yard run for Caledonia. The extra point was attempted and made by Caledonia kicker Kyle Bechtel (No. 11). Goetzinger went on to score another touchdown in the second quarter, this time from 22 yards out. The extra point was attempted and made by Denstad (No. 81).
Scoring three times, Eric Mauss (No. 24) walked away with the most touchdowns. His first was in the first quarter for a gain of 10 yards, with the extra point being made by Bechtel (No. 11). In the second quarter, Mauss racked up 69 total yards and scored two touchdowns on runs of 14 and 55 yards.
The extra point following Mauss’s 14 yard-touchdown was made by Bechtel (No. 11), whereas the extra point following his 55 yard touchdown was made by Denstad (No. 81).
Doyle (No. 1) also scored on a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter of the game, and the extra point was attempted and made by Denstad (No. 81).
The score at the half was 42-0.
The third quarter was silent and resulted in no points being earned on either side of the field.
Play kicked into high gear again in the fourth quarter, as touchdowns were made by Warriors Denstad, Fisher Wait (No. 8) and Isaac Blocker (No. 21). Though Denstad’s two-point conversion pass failed following his touchdown, the extra point following Blocker’s touchdown was attempted and made by kicker Denstad.
In a rare moment, the two team's traded kickoff return touchdowns. The Cardinals scored their one and only touchdown on an 81-yard return; the extra point was missed. The Warriors immediately answered, though, with a 78-yard return from Wait; they also missed the extra point.
Caledonia ended the game with 311 total rushing yards, 75 total receiving yards and a pass rate of 109.7.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
