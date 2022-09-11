The Caledonia Warriors took on the Lewiston-Altura Cardinals at their home field on Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m., and they blew their opponent off the field.

The final score was 61-6, marking Caledonia's first win of the season.

Caledonia's Ayden Goetzinger (No. 81) bowls over a Cardinal defender. He accumulated 56 yards rushing during the Warriors' blowout win.
Kyle Bechtel (No. 11) speeds ahead with the ball in tow.
Caledonia quarterback Lewis Doyle (No. 1) looks for a pass.
Tucker Ginther (No. 8) seeks a block after faking the handoff. 
Eric Mauss led Caledonia with 94 yards rushing and three touchdowns against Lewistown-Altura. 
Bronson Knutson (No. 42) finds some open field during Caledonia's romp at home.

