By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
On Saturday, February 1st, Caledonia junior Madison Winjum took third place at the 2020 Minnesota Girls High School State Championships, wrestling coach Shay Mahoney reported. Winjum competed in the 145 pound division, he added. Sponsored by the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association, the tournament was held at Champlin Park High School. The team from Park Center took first place in a field of 39. Caledonia/Houston tied for 30th place.
Two days earlier, the Caledonia/Houston boys team hosted Saint Charles at Houston, defeating the Saints 50-22. Six forfeits cost the visitors points, while the Warriors forfeited just one weight division.
“With having some kids injured and sick, leaving six open weights, we knew we were giving Caledonia 36 free points,” Panthers coach Mike Mathison said. “And when you give a solid team like that that many points, it’s to hard to rebound from that. But, our kids still wrestled tough, and we did get some good matchups that did go our way. We made it through it, now we just need to get everyone back in the line up and get ready for sections.”
A full set of official results on individual matches were not available as this issue went to press, but Mahoney said that eighth-grader Isaac Blocker “wrestled a nice match” at 132, defeating a talented opponent. Teammates Owen Denstad (106) and Owen Blocker (195) scored pins.
On Friday, February 7th the Warriors are set to host a quad tourney with visitors from Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel Canton, Grand Meadow/Leroy Ostrander/Kingsland, and Wabash-Kellogg in attendance. Wrestling begins at 5:00 p.m. The following day, the junior varsity team competes in the conference tournament at Rushford-Peterson High School. Bouts begin at 10 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.