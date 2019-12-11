Following a busy week on the court, the Warriors won a fast-paced game against La Crescent, but fell to Byron and Lewiston Altura.
Vs. La Crescent
The Warriors defeated La Crescent on their home court on Tuesday, December 3, 54-42.
The Warriors trailed early in the game, but head coach Scott Sorenson settled his team down and they responded with a strong defensive effort.
The Warriors led 32-19 at halftime and hung on for the win in the second half.
The Warriors were paced by Haley Jennings with 25 points.
Lewiston-Altura 53, Caledonia 46
On Friday, December 6, the Warriors fell to Lewiston-Altura, 53-46.
LEWISTON-ALTURA (53)
Makenna Sommer 5 P; Christa Sauer 2 P; Meadow Plass 2 P; Lydia Greden 2 P; Janae Salvetti 2 P; Myia Ruzek 25 P; Allison Schumacher 6 P; Elise Sommer 8 P; Zoe Rinn 1 P.
CALEDONIA (46)
Alexis Schroeder 18 P, 1 3-PT; Haley Jennings 7 P; Kailey Banse 5 P; Paige Klug 3 P; Lyza Hoscheit 1 P; Isabelle Schultz 8 P, 2 3-PT; Maddie Foster 1 P.
Halftime: LA 30, CAL 17.
Free throws: LA 9-24, CAL 13-24.
Three-point goals: LA 0, CAL 3.
Byron defeated the Warriors.
Byron 53, Caledonia 38
BYRON (53)
Courtney Connelly 17 P, 3 3-PT; Danielle Fode 12 P; Sacia Vanderpool 17 P; Paige Coleman 4 P; Emma Stork 3 P, 1 3-PT.
CALEDONIA (38)
Alexis Schroeder 15 P, 4 3-PT; Haley Jennings 5 P, 1 3-PT; Kailey Banse 4 P; Maria Ness 2 P; Paige Klug 5 P, 1 3-PT; Isabelle Schultz 4 P; Maddie Foster 3 P.
Halftime: CAL 24, BYR 23.
Free throws: BYR 11-14, CAL 5-17.
Three-point goals: BYR 4, CAL 6.
