The Warriors baseball boys faced Fillmore Central on Thursday, May 11, for a double-header showdown. Caledonia fell, 6-4, in the opener, but the Warriors captured game two from the Falcons, 7-4. The Caledonia guys now sit at a respectable 9-4 in the Three Rivers Conference and 11-5 in the season overall.
Game 1
Caledonia: K. Bechtel, 1 for 4, run scored; G. Konz, 1 for 4, run scored, RBI; A. Goetzinger, 3 for 4, 2 RBI; H. Goetzinger, 1 for 4; B. Stemper, 1 for 2; O. Denstad, 2 for 3, run scored; P. Konz, 0 for 3; D. Yahnke, 0 for 3; T. Ginther, 0 for 2, run scored. Pitchers: R. Klug (LP) 5 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K; D. Yahnke 1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.
Fillmore Central: B. Corson, 0 for 3, 2 runs scored; T. Sexton, 1 for 4, run scored; D. O’Connor, 0 for 4, run scored; S. Schultz, 1 for 2, run scored, RBI; P. Olson, 1 for 3; G. Benson, 1 for 4, run scored; C. Ferrie, 0 for 2; L. Rodgers, 0 for 3; J. Mandeiko, 0 for 2.
Game 2
Caledonia: K. Bechtel, 1 for 3, run scored, RBI; G. Konz, 1 for 3, run scored; A. Goetzinger, 1 for 2, run scored; H. Goetzinger, 0 for 1; B. Stemper, 1 for 2, 3 RBI; O. Denstad, 0 for 1, run scored; P. Konz, 1 for 2, run scored; D. Yahnke, 1 for 2, RBI; T. Ginther, 1 for 2, run scored; S. Seymour, 0 for 0, run scored. Pitchers: D. Yahnke 3.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; B. Stemper 1.1 IP, 1 BB.
Fillmore Central: B. Corson, 1 for 3, run scored, RBI; T. Sexton, 2 for 3; D. O’Connor, 0 for 3; S. Schultz, 1 for 2 RBI; T. Pikula, 0 for 0, run scored; P. Olson, 1 for 3; G. Benson, 1 for 3, run scored; C. Ferrie, 0 for 2, run scored; L. Rodgers, 1 for 2, RBI; J. Mandeiko, 0 for 2.
Caledonia vs. Chatfield
On Tuesday, May 9 the Warriors took on the Chatfield Gophers, dominating the field 0-8.
