Caledonia vs. Fillmore Central

The Warriors baseball boys faced Fillmore Central on Thursday, May 11, for a double-header showdown. Caledonia fell, 6-4, in the opener, but the Warriors captured game two from the Falcons, 7-4. The Caledonia guys now sit at a respectable 9-4 in the Three Rivers Conference and 11-5 in the season overall.

