The Caledonia Warriors took on the St. Charles Saints at home under a sunny sky on Saturday, Oct. 29, and the Warriors rolled on their way to the section championship with a 40-13 win.
The Warriors kicked off early, as Eric Mauss (No. 23) scored a touchdown run for a 51-yard gain. Tucker Ginther (No. 8) also scored a touchdown run for a 7-yard gain in the first quarter, as did Ethan Stendel (No. 12) for a 3-yard gain.
All three extra points were attempted and made by Kyle Bechtel (No. 11) for the Warriors, giving them an early 21-0 lead.
The Saints finally answered the Warriors in the second quarter and scored on a 67-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was attempted and successful.
This fire was soon snuffed out, however, as quarterback Ethan Stendel (No. 12) scored a touchdown run for a 1-yard gain, for the Warriors. The extra point was attempted and made by Betchel (No. 11).
Stendel also threw a touchdown pass to Caleb Conniff (No. 10) for a 44-yard gain in the second quarter. The extra point was attempted by Betchel, but ultimately unsuccessful.
The score at the half was 34-7, Caledonia.
The Warriors scored once more in the third quarter, as Ayden Goetzinger (No. 81) ran in a touchdown from 4 yards out. The extra point was unsuccessful, leaving the score at 40-7.
The Saints also connected in the end zone one more time in the fourth quarter, scoring on a touchdown run from 5 yards out. The extra point was missed for the 40-13 final.
Ayden Goetzinger (No. 81) led the Warriors with 80 rushing yards. Eric Mauss (No. 23) followed closely behind with 74 rushing yards, as did Owen Staggemeyer (No. 22) and Ethan Stendal (No. 12) with 32 and 34 rushing yards respectively.
Caleb Conniff (No. 10) led the Warriors with 44 yards receiving. Kyle Bechtel (No. 11) followed with 34 yards.
Quarterback Ethan Stendel (No. 12) completed four out of an attempted five passes for a total of 78 yards for the Warriors.
Mason Banse (No. 22) and Eric Mauss (No. 23) both also had one sack for the defense.
The win moved the No. 2 seeded Warriors into the Section 1AA championship game against No. 1 seeded (and No. 1 in Class AA) Chatfield 7 p.m. Nov. 4. Chatfield beat Caledonia earlier in the season, shutting down the Warriors' offense for a 19-6 win.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
