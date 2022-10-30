The Caledonia Warriors took on the St. Charles Saints at home under a sunny sky on Saturday, Oct. 29, and the Warriors rolled on their way to the section championship with a 40-13 win.

The Warriors kicked off early, as Eric Mauss (No. 23) scored a touchdown run for a 51-yard gain. Tucker Ginther (No. 8) also scored a touchdown run for a 7-yard gain in the first quarter, as did Ethan Stendel (No. 12) for a 3-yard gain.

