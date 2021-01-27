The Warriors girls basketball team cruised by Chatfield on Tuesday, Jan. 19, winning 61-42.
They picked up another win at Dover-Eyota, 71-56, on Thursday, Jan. 21.
Caledonia 61, Chatfield 42
CHATFIELD (42)
Sydney Allen 6 P; Tessa McMahon 6 P; Kara Goetzinger 4 P; Paige Erickson 3 P; Devann Clemens 15 P; Peyton Berg 2 P; Jaiden Zimmerman 17 P.
CALEDONIA (61)
Alexis Schroeder 2 P; Sadie Treptow 4 P; Ava Privet 25 P, 3 3-PT; Paige Klug 12 P, 3 3-PT; Tayler Kohlmeier 6 P, 2 3-PT; Jovial King 6 P, 2 3-PT; Maria Ness 2 P; Kailey Banse 2 P; Lyza Hoscheit 2 P.
Halftime: CAL 35, CHAT 25.
Free throws: CHAT 8-21, CAL 3-6.
Three-point goals: CHAT 0, CAL 10.
