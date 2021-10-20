By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Warriors are adding the W’s back on their record, taking a 22-0 win over the Cobras on Friday, Oct. 15.
Triton held Caledonia to no score in the first quarter, though also not scoring for themselves either. In the second quarter, Eric Mauss scored a touchdown for a 46-yard gain. Kyle Bechtel got the extra point for Caledonia.
The Warriors kept their energy up through the third quarter, scoring two more touchdowns. The first was a pass from Lewis Doyle to Jackson Koepke for a 25-yard gain and touchdown. Thane Meiners completed the two point conversion, bringing the score up to 15-0.
Doyle passed again to Logan Banse for a 50-yard gain and touchdown, with Bechtel completing another extra point.
The Cobras were able to stop the Warriors from going any further on scoring in the fourth quarter, but left their score with no touchdowns.
The Warriors take on Dover-Eyota on Oct. 20, away, as their last regular season game.
