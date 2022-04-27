Caledonia hosted their first home game of the season on Tuesday, April 19th vs. the state-ranked Plainview-Elgin Millville Bulldogs.
Starting pitcher Tristan Augedahl was on point early as he struck out the side in the top of the first.
Brady Augedahl then drew a leadoff walk for the Warriors. Thane Meiners and Ayden Goetzinger both fell behind in the count and battled back to draw walks to load the bases with no outs. Gabe Morey then cracked a long fly ball to left to score Augedahl on the RBI SAC fly, to put the Warriors up 1-0.
Augedahl would continue to dominate on the mound each inning and increase his strikeout totals. But the Warrior bats remained quiet as they could not put any more runs on the scoreboard as we went to the seventh inning still at 1-0. Augedahl would strike out the leadoff hitter for the Bulldogs. With one out the next batter walked, followed by a base hit to the right center gap. Tucker Ginther would throw a perfect relay to Kyle Bechtel, who turned and threw a bullet home to catcher Gabe Morey to freeze the runner in between 3rd and home. Morey would relay to Ayden Goetzinger at 3rd base and he tagged the runner out for the second out. Thane Meiners made a great charging play on a ground ball on the next play to secure the final out and preserve the 1-0 victory.
Augedahl dominated on the mound with a complete game - a three hitter with 14K’s and 2 walks. Meiners and Ben Stemper each chipped in a hit and Morey had the game’s lone RBI. With all the postponed games so far this year, the Warriors have a full schedule of games each week going forward. Our current record is 2-2.
