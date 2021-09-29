By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia boys hosted Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Tuesday, September 21, defeating the Tigers 2-0. Both goals were scored by senior midfielder/forward Austin Meyer, who broke the ice with 23:51 to play in the first half, and added another point after the break. The result was the same as the September 2 season-opener at PEM.
Two days later, the Warriors traveled to Winona Cotter, suffering a 2-1 loss. Meyer scored that goal as well.
The third match took lace in Caledonia on Saturday, September 25, when the boys tied Schaeffer Academy 2-2. The first Caledonia goal was scored by junior midfield/forward Lyle Myhre, while the second came from Meyer.
As this issue went to press, the team was scheduled to host Dover-Eyota on Tuesday, September 28, followed by a road trip to St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura two days later. Lake City plans to visit Caledonia on Saturday, October 2nd. The first two matches begin at 7 p.m., while the weekend contest begins at noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.