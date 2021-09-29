By Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

The Caledonia boys hosted Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Tuesday, September 21, defeating the Tigers 2-0. Both goals were scored by senior midfielder/forward Austin Meyer, who broke the ice with 23:51 to play in the first half, and added another point after the break. The result was the same as the September 2 season-opener at PEM.

Two days later, the Warriors traveled to Winona Cotter, suffering a 2-1 loss. Meyer scored that goal as well.

The third match took lace in Caledonia on Saturday, September 25, when the boys tied Schaeffer Academy 2-2. The first Caledonia goal was scored by junior midfield/forward Lyle Myhre, while the second came from Meyer.  

As this issue went to press, the team was scheduled to host Dover-Eyota on Tuesday, September 28, followed by a road trip to St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura two days later. Lake City plans to visit Caledonia on Saturday, October 2nd. The first two matches begin at 7 p.m., while the weekend contest begins at noon.

