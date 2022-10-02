The Caledonia Warrior boys varsity soccer team took on the Dover-Eyota Eagles at home on Thursday, Sept. 29.
The Warriors weren't able to get the ball in the net in the first half. In contrast, Dover-Eyota found its rhythm early on and scored six times at: 26:30, 18:36, 14:02, 9:49, 6:26 and 3:36 remaining in the first half.
Caledonia responded quickly in the second half, as Noah Stigeler (No. 16) and Lyle Mhyre (No. 9) scored with 32:54 and 29:49 left in the game respectively.
Unfortunately, this late comeback was not enough, as the Eagles scored four more times with 28:58, 26:35, 24:31 and 17:18 left in the game.
Goalkeeper Preston Kuennen (No. 2) had 21 total saves for the Warriors.
The final score was 10-2 for Dover-Eyota.
Caledonia vs. Schaeffer Academy
Caledonia boys soccer took on the Schaeffer Academy Lions in an away game on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Lions came away with a 5-3 win.
The game started off slow, with the Warriors remaining silent in the first half. Schaeffer Academy scored twice, however, with 18:37 and 3:15 left in the half. Both goals were made by Luke Friese.
The Warriors came back early on in the second half, with Will Hahn (No. 17) scoring with 36:06 left in the game to make it 2-1 in favor of Schaeffer.
Schaeffer Academy’s Levi Ouren and Friese quickly answered back, as both scored shortly after Hahn with 35:22 minutes and 31:46 minutes left in the game respectively.
Lando O’Heron (No. 12) offered another Caledonia response, scoring a goal with 27:52 left to close the Lions' lead to 4-2.
The Warrior’s fight was not enough, though, as Friese scored yet again with 24:52 left in the game.
Despite the loss, the Warriors ended on a positive note, as Lyle Mhyre (No. 9) scored the last goal of the night with 22:27 left, making for the 5-3 result.
Goalkeeper Preston Kuennen (No. 2) had 10 total saves for the Warriors in the first half, whereas Anthony Hahn (No. 15) had 11 total saves in the second half.
“Today’s game was a good one,” said coach Jay Marschall. “There were some great pass combinations that allowed us to put a few goals in the net.”
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
