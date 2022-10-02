The Caledonia Warrior boys varsity soccer team took on the Dover-Eyota Eagles at home on Thursday, Sept. 29.

The Warriors weren't able to get the ball in the net in the first half. In contrast, Dover-Eyota found its rhythm early on and scored six times at: 26:30, 18:36, 14:02, 9:49, 6:26 and 3:36 remaining in the first half.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments