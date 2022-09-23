Vincent Colsch.jpg

Vincent Colsch (No. 19) kicks for the Warriors.
Alijah Marschall 1.jpg

Alijah Marschall (No. 3) holds the ball under his feet for the Warriors.

While they didn't pick uo a win, the Warriors made their coaches happy Thursday.

The Caledonia boys soccer team played Plainview-Elgin-Millville High School (PEM) at home. The final score of the game was 3-0, with PEM taking away the win, but a growing Warriors team kept it competitive.

Alijah Marschall 2.jpg

Alijah Marschall (No. 3) kicks for the Warriors.
Jacob Hernandez.jpg

Jacob Hernandez (No. 5) defends for the Warriors.
Merik Allen.jpg

Merik Allen (No. 11) fights hard to keep the ball in possess for the Warriors.

