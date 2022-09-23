While they didn't pick uo a win, the Warriors made their coaches happy Thursday.
The Caledonia boys soccer team played Plainview-Elgin-Millville High School (PEM) at home. The final score of the game was 3-0, with PEM taking away the win, but a growing Warriors team kept it competitive.
PEM scored two goals in the first half. The first was made by Ryan Gostancizk off of a free kick with 23:22 minutes in the half. The second was made by Cooper Schweim with 20:31 minutes left in the half.
PEM scored once more in the second half, with Ty Schneider landing a goal with 21:33 minutes left in the game.
Despite the loss, the Warriors coach expressed great admiration for his team.
“Tonight, we played our best. We set out to come together as a team, and we were successful in that,” said coach Jay Marshall.
Special support and thanks were also given to Warrior seniors for Senior night.
“Extra kudos to our seniors on Senior night,” said Marshall. “They are an inspiration on and off the field for their younger players and for myself.”
An honorable mention was additionally bestowed upon sophomore Preston Kuennen, who made 20 saves as goalkeeper.
“I’d just like to recognize Preston for his dedication to the team. … He’s proven that, no matter where the team needs him, he is willing and ready to step up, work hard and be an amazing player. I’m proud to coach a team with players like Preston,” said assistant coach Andrew Marschall.
Caledonia next faces Schaeffer Academy at Schaeffer on Saturday, Sept. 24.
