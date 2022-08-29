The Caledonia Warrior boys soccer team faced the Coulee Christian Eagles at home on Friday, Aug. 26 and came out with a 2-0 victory, their first of the season.
Both teams kept a steady line of on-field communication throughout the match and played full contact. Every time a Warrior or Eagle landed on the ground, they popped right back up ready to get back on defense.
"I think everyone expected a win tonight. The real win for me is we came together as a team, and it showed on the field. Kudos goes out to our captains' incredible communication, which led us to our first win of the season," said coach Jay Marschall.
Both of the Warriors’ two goals were scored early on.
Caledonia's Sean McCormick, a junior wearing jersey No. 8, scored the first goal of the match with 17:57 left in the first half. McCormick was assisted by Sophomore William Hahn wearing jersey No. 17.
The second and last goal of the game was scored by Hahn with 14:06 left in the first half. Hahn was assisted by senior Lyle Myhre, wearing jersey No. 9.
"Our defense really stepped up to the plate in the second half. Not only did we keep Coulee at bay by limiting their shots, but we created great opportunities for our offense to push the ball further up and wear down their players to keep our lead," said assistant coach Andrew Marschall.
The Warriors’ student section showcased their school pride and dressed in theme for jersey night. Post win, the Warriors turned to the stands, clapped and yelled thank you to all audience members who came out and showed their support.
A celebratory tunnel at the end of the bleachers was created by audience members after the match. Players were encouraged to run through the tunnel as they exited the field.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.