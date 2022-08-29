The Caledonia Warrior boys soccer team faced the Coulee Christian Eagles at home on Friday, Aug. 26 and came out with a 2-0 victory, their first of the season.

Both teams kept a steady line of on-field communication throughout the match and played full contact. Every time a Warrior or Eagle landed on the ground, they popped right back up ready to get back on defense.

boys soccer.jpg

Caledonia Warriors William Hahn (No. 17), Lyle Myhre (No. 9) and Noah Stigeler (No. 16) all fight hard to keep the ball in their sites.
boys soccer 1.jpg

Caledonia Warrior Evan Hawkins (No. 6) sprites to maintain possession of the ball.

