By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
“The boys have had a solid year so far,” Caledonia boys golf coach Jeremy Leis reports.
“Dominick Konkel, Evan Hawkins, and Eli Nolte are my returning varsity players.”
Konkel and Nolte are seniors, while Hawkins is a sophomore. The varsity roster also includes seniiors Cole Welsch and Josh Molling, and freshman Riley Aasum.
The JV team consisits of Noah Stiegler, Laurent Stiegler, Styrk Myhre, Evan Milde, and Dylan Schroeder.
Early meets have included a close loss to Wabasha-Kellogg (199-196), a win over Dover-Eyota (191-216) and a 206-199 loss to Rushford-Peterson.
“I know our scores will go down significantly as the seasons continues and we have more of a chance to practice,” Leis said. “The goal is to peak at tournament time. We have about a month to get there.”
