By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia boys basketball team walked away with a win from Fillmore Central on Friday, Dec. 17. Warriors took the victory 86-48.
The first half saw the two teams trading points, and the Falcons matched the Warriors’ skill in three-point goals. They earned nine to Caledonia’s eight.
Caledonia also had to be patient on defense, as Fillmore Central passed the ball around as efficiently as they could. That did allow for a few turnovers and steals to the Warriors.
For the Warriors effort, they moved their offense just a little bit quicker, earning them points, three-point goals and foul shots.
Caledonia 86, Fillmore Central 48
FILLMORE CENTRAL (48)
Jake Fishbaugher 3 P, 1 3-PT; Luke Hellickson 14 P, 3 3-PT; Jayce Kiehne 15 P, 2 3-PT; Bryce Corson 2 P; Dillon O’Connor 6 P, 1 3-PT; Qwinton Tripp 8 P, 2 3-PT.
CALEDONIA (86)
Chris Peiper 26 P; Eli King 10 P, 1 3-PT; Lewis Doyle 9 P, 1 3-PT; Jackson Koepke 6 P; Austin Meyer 9 P, 1 3-PT; Reid Klug 14 P, 4 3-PT; Thane Meiners 10 P, 1 3-PT; Drew Yahnke 2 P.
Halftime: CAL 38, FC 33.
Free throws: FC na, CAL na.
Three-point goals: FC 9, CAL 8.
Warriors won against Stewartville on Dec. 11, 79-61, won against Winona Cotter on Dec. 14, winning 86-37.
Caledonia 70, Aplington-Parkersburg 61
CALEDONIA (70)
Chris Peiper 6 P; Eli King 18 P, 2 3-PT; Lewis Doyle 7 P; Jackson Koepke 24 P, 4 3-PT; Austin Meyer 2 P, 0 3-PT; Reid Klug 0 P, 0 3-PT; Thane Meiners 13 P.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (61)
C. Hoff 4 P; J. Mackie 15 P, 1 3-PT; G. Thomas 18 P, 3 3-PT; G. Hempen 17 P, 2 3-PT; K. Rinerd 4 P; C. Haugstad 1 P.
Halftime: AP 29, CAL 28.
Free throws: CAL 10-13, AP 13-17.
Three-point goals: CAL 6, AP 6.
