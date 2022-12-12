Caledonia vs. Onalaska
In a high contact matchup Thursday night, the Caledonia Warriors fell to Onalaska High School, 88-60 on the road.
Foul trouble became a quick concern, as Onalaska consistently found themselves at the line in the first half. Onalaska successfully sank 13 free throws, five of which were made by senior Evan Anderson (No. 14). This paled in comparison to Caledonia’s two successful free throws by senior Garret Konz (No. 10).
The Warriors tried to make up for its poor free throw performance with shots from behind the arc. Caledonia performed phenomenally outside the paint in the first half. Senior Mason King (No. 5) impressively nailed three three-pointers, while senior Reid Klug (No. 3) laid down two additional threes.
The performance by King and Klug was not enough, however, and the Warriors found themselves in a deficit early on. The score at the half was 42-27 Onalaska, with Caledonia seniors Louis Doyle (No. 2), Ethen Stendel (No. 14) and Will Hahn (No. 30) all holding three fouls each.
The Warriors remained unable to keep their fouling in check, leading Onalaska to the line 11 more times. Six of these 11 attempted free throws were successful, with five made by Onalaska senior T.J Stuttley (No. 5). Caledonia seniors Stendel and Hahn fouled out in the second half.
Onalaska’s lead steadily grew from there, resulting in a 28-point loss for the Warriors.
The game largely came down to the charity strike. Onalaska made 19 out of an attempted 29 free throws, whereas Caledonia made nine out of an attempted 13.
Though Caledonia’s 69.2% success rate for free throws did trump Onalaska’s 65.5% success rate, Onalasksa was simply able to get to the line more frequently than Caledonia.
Key players for the Warriors included King with 14 points, Doyle with 12 points, Klug with 11 points, as well as Konz with seven points and Stendel with six.
Caledonia vs. Fillmore Central
The Caledonia Warriors claimed a 28-point win on the road against Fillmore Central Falcons on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Winning 85-57, the Warriors played well against the Falcons, with senior Lewis Doyle (No. 2) leading Caledonia with 22 points. Caledonia senior Mason King (No. 5) followed closely behind with 20 points, as did senior Reid King (No. 12) with 12, Will Hahn (No. 30) with 12, Garrett Konz (No. 10) with 9, Ben Stemper (No. 1) with 4, and Caleb Coniff (No. 11) with 2.
Shooting played a large role in the victory, as King sank six three-point shots for the Warriors. Klug also dominated outside the paint and landed three successful three-pointers.
The score at the half was 49-31 Caledonia. The Warriors lead only increased from there.
Caledonia totaled 10 successful three-point shots, and it made nine out of an attempted 11 free throws. The Falcons totaled eight successful three-point shots and made 12 out of an attempted 18 free throws.
