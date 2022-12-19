The Caledonia Warrior boys basketball team traveled to Luther College Saturday, Dec. 17 to take on the Decorah Vikings at 5:30 p.m. Despite completing 11 3-point shots to Decorah’s 0, the Warriors were unable to keep up or maintain a lead and lost to the Vikings 80-71.
The Caledonia Warriors were consistently playing from behind throughout the game, with the scoreboard reading 43-35, Decorah at halftime.
Reid Klug (No. 3) led for the Warriors, dominating the court with 21 points, including 5 successful 3-point shots. Lewis Doyle (No. 2) followed closely behind with 18 points, including 2 successful 3-point shots, as did Mason King (No. 5) with 17 points, including 3 successful 3-point shots. Mason Schroeder (No. 4) also had 3 points, including 1 successful 3-point shot.
Will Hahn (No. 30) had 6 points for the Warriors, whereas Brett Schultz (No. 0), Garrett Konz (No. 10) and Caleb Conniff (No. 11) all had 2 points.
Composed at the line, Caledonia completed 17 out of an attempted 21 free throws, for a 81% success rate. In contrast, Decorah only completed 11 out of an attempted 16 free throws, for a success rate of 68.75%.
Caledonia vs. Rushford-Peterson
The Warriors commanded the court on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in an away against Rushford-Peterson, winning 73-50.
The Warriors gained an impressive lead early on, with the scoreboard reading 34-20 Caledonia at the half.
Mason King (No. 5) led the Warriors with 23 points, including five successful 3-point shots. Lewis Doyle (No. 2) followed closely behind with 18 points, including three successful 3-points shots. Garrett Konz (No. 10) also had seven points for the Warriors, whereas Ethan Stendel (No. 14) had 8 points.
Reid Klug (No. 3) and Mason Schroeder (No. 4) both had five points for the Warriors, including one successful 3-point shot, each. Ben Stemper (No. 1) had three points for the Warriors, making one successful 3-point shot. Will Hahn (No. 30) and Payton Konz (No. 15) also both had two points, each.
In an impressive feat, the Warriors made 11 successful 3-point shots. This paled in comparison to Rushford-Peterson’s five successful 3-pointers.
The Warriors also dominated in free throws, completing eight out of an attempted nine for an overall success rate of 88.8%. Rushford-Peterson made nine out of an attempted 14 free throws, for 64.28%.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
