The Caledonia Warrior boys basketball team traveled to Luther College Saturday, Dec. 17 to take on the Decorah Vikings at 5:30 p.m. Despite completing 11 3-point shots to Decorah’s 0, the Warriors were unable to keep up or maintain a lead and lost to the Vikings 80-71.

The Caledonia Warriors were consistently playing from behind throughout the game, with the scoreboard reading 43-35, Decorah at halftime.

