Caledonia vs. Wabasha-Kellogg
Winning 90-57, the Caledonia Warriors boys varsity basketball team defended its home court against the Wabasha-Kellogg Falcons on Friday, Jan. 6. This was the Warriors first home game of the season.
Both teams hit the ground running, with a lot of back and forth in the first few minutes. The Falcons and the Warriors were trading buckets, when suddenly Wabasha-Kellogg landed a big 3 from behind the arc 4 minutes into the first half.
Getting hot, Garrett Konz (No. 10) for the Warriors quickly answered back, nailing a 3-pointer less than a minute after the Falcons. Finding themselves in a tight spot, the Warriors bench called for a timeout 6 minutes into the half, with the scoreboard at 19-16, Caledonia.
Energizing the court, Reid Klug (No. 3) explosively stepped out of the Warriors huddle and scored a successful 3 points shot for Caledonia.
Caledonia was able to hold Wabasha-Kellog at 16 points for over 10 minutes, while simultaneously increasing the Warriors’ lead. Caledonia continued to climb towards the end of the first half. Notably, Lewis Doyle broke away from the pack, stealing the ball from the Falcons and making an easy layup.
Caledonia scored 16 points in the last 5 minutes of the half. The Warriors were 34 points ahead at halftime, with the scoreboard reading 59-25.
The Warriors ran cold at the start of the second half. The Falcons landed 2 big 3 point shots, as well as successfully sold the ball from the Warriors, making for an easy layup.
Unfortunately, Caledonia woke up towards the end of the half, as Mason King (No. 5) scored back to back 3-pointers. Payton Konz (No. 15) also made an exciting breakaway layup with 8 minutes left in the game, causing an uproar from the Caledonia student section. Konz was also fouled on the way to the basket and successfully completed his free throw attempt.
Caleb Conniff (No. 11) also dominated the court towards the end of the game, landing multiple layups and showing out for his team.
Klug led the Warriors with 20 points total, 18 of which were the results of six successful 3-point shots. Doyle followed suit with 19 points, nine of which were the result of 3-pointers.
King had two successful 3-pointers and 10 total points for the Warriors. Konz also had two 3-pointers, part of 12 points total. Ben Stemper (No. 1) had 7 points, including one make from behind the arc. Brett Schultz (No. 0) also had 7 points for the Warriors.
Caledonia made 14 successful 3-pointerd, as well as 12 out of an attempted 20 free throws.
Caledonia vs. Lake City
In a difficult fight, the Warriors lost to Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 7 at Byron High School, 63-44.
Garrett Konz (No. 10) led the Warriors with 11 total points, including one successful 3-pointer. Reid Klug (No. 3) also had 11 points and one successful 3-pointer. Mason King (No. 5) followed closely behind for the Warriors, with 10 points, including two 3's.
Lewis Doyle (No. 2) had seven total points, with one 3-pointer. Will Hahn (No. 30) had four points.
Caledonia was down at the half, 31-20, and were unable to come back in the second.
The Warriors made 11 out of an attempted 16 free throws.
The boys basketball team will play again on the road, Tuesday, Jan. 10 against PIZM at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.