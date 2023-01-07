Ethan Stendel (No. 14) - cal boys basketball 2023

Ethan Stendel (No. 14) attempts a free throw for the Caledonia Warriors.

Caledonia vs. Wabasha-Kellogg

Winning 90-57, the Caledonia Warriors boys varsity basketball team defended its home court against the Wabasha-Kellogg Falcons on Friday, Jan. 6. This was the Warriors first home game of the season.

Garrett Konz (No. 10) - cal boys basketball 2023

Garrett Konz (No. 10) shoots for the Caledonia Warriors.
Reid Klug (No. 3) - cal boys basketball 2023

Reid Klug (No. 3) shoots for the Caledonia Warriors.
Mason King (No. 5) - cal boys basketball 2023

Mason King (No. 5) breaks through a strong zone defense against Wabasha-Kellogg.
Ben Stemper (No. 1) - cal boys basketball 2023

Ben Stemper (No. 1) for the Caledonia Warriors.
Lewis Doyle (No. 2) - ca boys basketball 2023

Lewis Doyle (No. 2) dribbles for the Caledonia Warriors.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments