Taking on the St. Charles Saints at home on March 2, Caledonia solidified its advancement to the quarterfinals of the section tournament, winning 96-71.

The Saints started strong, coming out the gate with two 3-pointers and a jumper in the paint for a quick eight points. Garrett Konz (No. 10) kept the Warriors in it, however, draining a 3-pointer of his own, as well as nailing a hard drive. Konz also made the assist, passing to Ethan Stendel (No. 14) under the hoop for two. With Caledonia down by three, five minutes into the first, the Saints attempted a wild pass that went out of bounds, allowing the Warriors to regain possession.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments