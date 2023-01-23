Caledonia vs. Dover-Eyota
Putting up over 90 points, the Warriors boys basketball team successfully defended its home court against Dover-Eyota Monday, Jan. 16 at home.
The Warriors (4-1 Three Rivers Conference, 5-6 overall) fought off the Eagles for a dominant 93-53 win. They're just behind La Crescent-Hokah (5-1) in the TRC East standings. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, the only TRC team that has defeated Caledonia this season, leads the TRC West at 5-0.
From the gate, Caledonia was strong and worked well together. The team established an early lead, earning 10 points in just the first few minutes. The Warriors continued to climb from there, as point guard Lewis Doyle (No. 2) influenced the game with big drives and many breakaway layups.
The key to Caledonia’s inevitable victory, 3-point shots splashed for the Warriors consistently throughout the game. In the first half alone, Caledonia nailed six 3s for 18 points total. The first 3 of the night was made by Mason King (No. 5) for the Warriors, about six minutes in. Reid Klug (No. 3) and Mason Schroeder (No. 4) were also stars from behind the arc, as both landed two in the first half.
Powerhouse Ethan Stendel (No. 14) saw lots of action at the rim, earning many rebounds for the Warriors. Showcasing some great chemistry with 2:40 left in the first half, Doyle tossed a light lob against the backboard, causing the ball to bounce off the glass and land perfectly in Stendel’s hands for an easy 2-point lay-in.
Peaking the crowd's interest, Stendel also came close to a dunk in the first half, coming just short on the attempt but drawing a foul for his trouble.
Caledonia's Ben Stemper (No. 1) nailed a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in the half, putting the score at 60-29 Caledonia at halftime.
Caledonia continued to dominate in the second half, with King landing two more from behind the arc. Doyle also found his groove, not only in the paint but from downtown as well. He hit three 3s in the second half. Will Hahn (No. 30) also entered the conversation in the second, with a 3 for the Warriors.
Caledonia totaled 12 successful 3-pointers in all. Free throws additionally made a big impact, as Caledonia made 13 out of an attempted 15, for a success rate of 86.6%. The Eagles, in contrast, made only 6 out of an attempted 12, a 50% success rate.
Doyle led the Warriors with 21 points, while Klug, Schroeder and King managed 11, 12 and 13 points, respectively. Hahn had nine points. Brett Schultz (No. 0) and Stendel both had six points each, and Stemper had five. Garret Konz (No. 10) and Eric Welscher (No. 23) were also active with four points each.
Caledonia vs. Pine Island
At the HVL/TRC Showdown at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester this past Saturday, the Warriors boys basketball team beat Pine Island 70-49.
The score at halftime was 32-18 Caledonia, and the Warriors continued to pile it on from there.
Mason Schroeder (No. 4) led the Warriors with an impressive five 3-pointers, helping to 17 total points. Ethan Stendel (No. 14) had 13 points ,and Garrett Konz (No. 10) had 11, including three 3s. Lewis Doyle (No. 2) and Mason King (No. 5) both had 9 points, with King nailing 1 from behind the arc. Austin Pronschinske (No. 24) had four points, and Will Hahn (No. 30) made one 3 of his own. Bret Schultz (No. 0) and Caleb Conniff (No. 11) both had two points.
The Warriors made six out of an attempted 15 free throws for a success rate of 40%. Pine Island had a 100% success rate at the line, but far fewer opportunities, sinking all four of their tries. What points were lost as a result of insufficient free throw shooting from the Warriors was made up for in 3-pointers, as Caledonia nailed 10 to Pine Island’s five.
The Warriors are currently ranked first in the Three Rivers Conference, with La Crescent-Hokah and Rushford-Peterson in second and third respectively.
