The Caledonia boys basketball team lost to Maple River, 69-52 on the road Feb. 3.
Lewis Doyle (No. 2) could not be stopped, showing out for the Warriors with an impressive 21 points, including one successful 3-pointer. Reid Klug (No. 3) also had one 3, as did Mason Schroeder (No. 4). Both Klug and Schroeder ended the game with seven points.
Mason King (No. 5) was also a factor with six points. Refusing to stay silent, Garrett Konz (No. 10) had five points, Ethan Stendel (No. 14) had four, and Austin Pronschinski (No. 24) had two.
The Warriors were perfect at the line, making five out of an attempted five free throws. This was not enough, however, as Maple River nailed 15 out of an attempted 24 free throws. Caledonia also only made three 3s, doubled by Maple River’s six.
Caledonia vs. Central
Caledonia fell to Central on the road, 80-48, on Jan. 31.
Lewis Doyle (No. 2) led for the Warriors, putting up 11 points total, including one 3. Garrett Konz (No. 10) also had 11 points, including a 3 of his own. Mason King (No. 5) made it splash from behind the arc twice, for six points total. Ethan Stendel (No. 14) also had six.
Mason Schroeder (No. 4) had five points, including one 3. Brett Schultz (No. 0) had four points, Drew Yahnke (No. 35) had three points, and Austin Pronschinski (No. 24) had two.
The Warriors landed five successful 3s to Central’s 0. Free throws were a challenge, however, as Caledonia didn't convert any on a total of just two attempts.
