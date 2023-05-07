Though it was a bit of an unorthodox plan of action, the Caledonia baseball team played a doubleheader over a two-day period.
The Warriors battled La Crescent-Hokah on Thursday, May 4, at La Crescent High School, and they played them again on Friday, May 5, at Caledonia High School.
Scores were 7-0 La Crescent and 5-4, Caledonia, respectively. The Warriors now sit at 9-4 overall on the season.
Thursday
Caledonia: Owen Denstad, 1 for 3; H. Goetzinger, 1 for 3. Pitchers: R. Klug (LP) 4 1/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 1 K; A. Goetzinger 1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K.
La Crescent-Hokah: Nathan Master, 1 for 2, run scored; Brady Grupa, 1 for 4, run scored; Eli McCool, run scored; Mayes Boyer, run scored; Mitchell Reining, 1 for 2, run scored; Kale Baker, 2 for 3, (2) 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored; Dusty Grattan, 1 for 3, 2 RBI. Pitchers: Eli McCool (WP) 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 13 K.
Friday
Caledonia: K. Bechtel, 0 for 3, RBI, run scored; T. Ginther, 1 for 3, run scored; A. Goetzinger, 1 for 2; H. Goetzinger, 1 for 3, RBI; B. Stemper, 0 for 2, RBI; D. Yahnke, 0 for 2, run scored; P. Konz, 2 for 4, 2 runs scored. G. Konz, 2 for 4, 2 runs scored, RBI; Pitchers: G. Konz 6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 8 K; B. Stemper 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
La Crescent-Hokah: Eli McCool, 2 for 4, 2 RBI; Kale Baker, 1 for 3; Alex Von Arx, 1 for 3, run scored. Pitchers: K. Baker 5 2/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K; B. Grupa 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.