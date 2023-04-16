The Caledonia baseball bunch handled Panthers Saturday, April 15. Moving their overall record to a comfortable 3-1, the Warriors defeated Pine Island 6-0.
(Caledonia Stats) Kyle Bechtel, 1 for 3, run scored; Hunter Goetzinger, 1 for 4, RBI; Ayden Goetzinger, 1 for 2, run scored, RBI; Garrett Konz, 3 for 4, 2 runs scored, RBI; Ben Stemper, 2 for 2, run scored; Owen Denstad, 1 for 3, 2 RBI; Tucker Ginther, 0 for 3; Drew Yahnke, 0 for 3; Reid Klug, 1 for 2, run scored. Pitchers: Tristan Augedahl, WP, 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 14 K; Reid Klug, 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.
(Pine Island Stats) Ivan Loy, 0 for 3; Nick Bauer, 0 for 2; Brandon Week, 0 for 5; Lincoln Braaten, 0 for 1; Luke Sems, 1 for 2; Landon Lowrie, 1 for 3; Ben Grabau, 1 for 2; Mason Jasperson, 0 for 3; Alex Knox, 1 for 2. Pitchers: Alex Knox, 3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; Talon Bond, LP, 3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K.
Caledonia vs. Lewiston-Altura
The Caledonia bats were alive and well on Tuesday, April 11, as Warriors baseball outlasted the Cardinals, amassing 10 hits in their 4-2 victory over Lewiston-Altura. Spearheading the Warriors’ offensive show were Kyle Bechtel, Ayden Goetzinger and Ben Stemper, each producing multiple hits.
Caledonia ace Tristan Augedahl pitched five innings, picking up the win. Teammate Reid Klug threw two innings in relief, recording the final six outs and securing the save. The Warriors committed no errors in the game and Hunter Goetzinger had 16 chances in the field, the most on the team. Eli Jensen took the loss for Lewiston-Altura. He went six innings, allowed 10 hits and four runs, struck out seven and walked one.
(Caledonia Stats) Kyle Bechtel, 3 for 4; Hunter Goetzinger, 0 for 4; Ayden Goetzinger, 2 for 3, run scored, 2 RBI; Garrett Konz, 1 for 3, run scored, RBI; Ben Stemper, 2 for 3, RBI; Owen Denstad, 0 for 2; Tucker Ginther, 0 for 3; Drew Yahnke, 1 for 3, run scored; Tristan Augedahl, 1 for 2, run scored; Reid Klug, 0 for 1; Pitchers: Tristan Augedahl, 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 12 K; Reid Klug, 2 IP, 5 K.
(Lewiston-Altura Stats) G. Salvetti, 1 for 2; C. Brommarich, 1 for 3, 2 RBI; E. Jensen, 0 for 2; G. Bombenek, 0 for 3; C. Kreidermacher, 0 for 3; N. Oslie, 0 for 2, run scored; K. Kieffer, 0 for 2, run scored; Z. Nelson, 0 for 3; T. Prigge, 0 for 3. Pitchers: E. Jensen, 6 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 7 K. (Caledonia R-H-E: 4-10-0; Lewiston-Altura: 2-2-0).
