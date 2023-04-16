2023 cal baseball vs. Pine Island (Tristan Augedahl)

Tristan Augedahl (No. 10) commands the mound.

The Caledonia baseball bunch handled Panthers Saturday, April 15. Moving their overall record to a comfortable 3-1, the Warriors defeated Pine Island 6-0.

2023 cal baseball vs. Pine Island (Ayden Goetzinger)

Ayden Goetzinger (No. 21) books it to second.
2023 cal baseball vs. Pine Island (Kyle Bechtel)

Kyle Bechtel (No. 3) readies for the pitch.

(Caledonia Stats) Kyle Bechtel, 1 for 3, run scored; Hunter Goetzinger, 1 for 4, RBI; Ayden Goetzinger, 1 for 2, run scored, RBI; Garrett Konz, 3 for 4, 2 runs scored, RBI; Ben Stemper, 2 for 2, run scored; Owen Denstad, 1 for 3, 2 RBI; Tucker Ginther, 0 for 3; Drew Yahnke, 0 for 3; Reid Klug, 1 for 2, run scored. Pitchers: Tristan Augedahl, WP, 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 14 K; Reid Klug, 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.

2023 cal baseball vs. Pine Island (Owen Denstad)

Owen Denstad (No. 7) makes it safety to first.
2023 cal baseball - Reid Klug

Reid Klug (No. 19) keeps his eye on third, having previously stolen second.
