Caledonia baseball edged out the Trojans at home on April 21, winning 7-2 despite heavy winds and light rain.
Caledonia vs. Saint Charles
Warrior diamond boys edge Saints
Caledonia snatched the lead late in the game in a 4-3 victory over St. Charles on Tuesday, April 18. The game was tied at three, with the Warriors batting in the bottom of the sixth, when they scored the winning run on a stolen base. Drew Yahnke started the game for Caledonia. The ace surrendered three runs on eight hits over 5.1 innings, striking out five and walking one. The Warriors ran wild on the base paths, amassing seven big steals.
(Caledonia Stats) Kyle Bechtel, 0 for 2, run scored; Hunter Goetzinger, 1 for 2, RBI; Ayden Goetzinger, 1 for 4, run scored, 2 RBI; Garrett Konz, 2 for 4, run scored; Ben Stemper, 1 for 3; Owen Denstad, 0 for 2, run scored; Tucker Ginther, 0 for 2; P. Konz, 0 for 1; Tristan Augedahl, 0 for 1, RBI; Reid Klug, 0 for 2. Pitchers: Drew Yahnke, WP, 5.1 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K; Garrett Konz, 1.2 IP, 1 BB, 4 K.
(St. Charles Stats) T. Small, 1 for 2; G. Manley, 1 for 3, run scored, RBI; C. Sanders, 1 for 3, RBI; L. Decker, 2 for 4, RBI; H. Davidson, 0 for 4; C. Delger, 0 for 4; B. Decker, 0 for 3, run scored; B. Koeppel, 2 for 3; C. Kieffer, 0 for 3; K. Arce, 1 for 1, run scored. Pitchers: C. Kieffer, 5.2 IP, 7 3, 3 R, 1 ER, 7 BB, 3 K; G. Manley, LP, 0.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
