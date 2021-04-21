By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia/Spring Grove track teams are once again running, throwing, and jumping. After missing their 2020 season due to the pandemic, Warrior athletes traveled to Grand Meadow for the first varsity meet of year on Friday, April 16.
Girls coach Reese Wait reported that the season outlook is hard to predict at this point, but the teams will still be strong in sprints and sprint relays. Carl Fruechte returns as the boys coach, and Ryan Pitts will assist.
Wait noted that Plainview and St. Charles should be the teams to beat in the TRC, while Plainview, Byron, and Stewartville are favored at the Section level. “We should be somewhere in the middle of the pack,” he added.
Warrior ladies who appeared on both the 2019 and 2021 pre-season roster include seniors Eliza Welscher, Emma Kittleson, and Stevie Bulman, along with sophomores Kloe Jore, Arianna Tostenson, Kennedy Kruse, Camryn Klug, and Alexis Schroeder. The freshman class returns Logan Koepke, Campbell Cognac, and MaKesha Powell. But there are other Warrior girls who can be counted on to contribute as well, as results from the recent Grand Meadow meet reveal.
Returning for the boys are seniors Brody Johnson and Sam Rogich, juniors Eric Myhre, Chris Pieper, Logan Banse, and Brayden McCalleson. The sophomore contingent lists Eric Mauss, Hunter Holland, Bronson Knutson, Alec Weinbender, Caleb Conniff, Lyle Myhre, and Tyler Jennings. Freshmen include Payton Lechner, Jason Schock, Landen Frauenkron, Riley Dierson, Josh Beardmore, and Mason Foellmi. Like the girls team, there will be plenty of other male athletes who will compete for the varsity this year.
At the Grand Meadow Invitational, Eliza Welscher and Alexis Schroeder finished 3-4 in the 100 meter dash. Teammate Cameryn Klug took 16th place. Schroeder also took fourth place in the 200 meter dash, where Welscher finished ninth. Teammate Alexis Schuldt also took 15th in that race. Stevie Bulman took 10th in the 400 meter dash, while Campbell Cognac finished 4th in the 800 meter run. Cameryn Klug took 12th in that event. The 4x100 meter relay team of Welscher, Bulman, Schuldt, and Schroeder took second place. Alexis Schuldt also took 12th place at the long jump pit.
The C/SG boys took five of the top six places in the 100 meter dash. Reid Bjerke won the event, with Hunter Holland finishing third, Eric Mauss fourth, Chris Pieper fifth, and Logan Banse sixth. Bronson Knutson took 14th place. Bjerke also took second in the 200 meter dash, with Eric Myhre finishing 8th. Teammates Jason Schock, Lyle Myhre, and Lewis Doyle placed ninth, 13th, and 15th, respectively. The Warrior boys also placed six runners in the 400 meter dash. Fisher Wait took fifth in the event, followed by teammates Lyle Myhre (6th), Caleb Conniff (7th), Andrew Klinski (9th), Lewis Doyle (10th), and Riley Diersen (11th). The 4x100 meter relay team of Mitch Reynolds, Logan Banse, Reid Bjerke and Josh Beardmore took second place. The “B” squad of Hunter Holland, Eric Mauss, Jason Schock and Chris Pieper took fourth in that event. C/SG also ran two teams in the 4x200 meter relay. The squad of Holland, Reynolds, Doyle and Beardmore took third, while Schock, Eric Myhre, Lyle Myhre, and Diersen took fifth place. Chris Pieper won the high jump by an entire foot, clearing an amazing 6-02. In the long jump pit, he took sixth place, where teammates Fischer Wait (8th), Mitch Reynolds (10th), Blake Morrow (12th) and Caleb Conniff (14th) also appeared. Reynolds went on the take second place in triple jump. At the shot put arena, Logan Banse took second place. Teammate Blake Morrow snagged fifth, while Alec Weinbender, Bronson Knutson, and Sam Rogich finished ninth through 11th, respectively. Banse won the discus competition by eight feet, sailing the disc 130-4. Teammates Knutson, Morrow, Mauss, Rogich and Weinbender finished 4th, 5th, 7th, eighth, and fifteenth, respectively.
Team totals placed the C/SG boys in second place behind GMLOKS. The Warrior ladies finished fifth.
