By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia/Spring Grove boys and girls track and field teams traveled to two large meets (with eight programs at each event) last week, gaining some valuable experience. The fun began on Tuesday, April 19 at La Crosse Logan.
Here are some of the top scores for the Warriors:
The C/SG ladies took fourth place in the 4x100 meter relay, and fourth in the 4x200 meter relay event as well. The same group (Ayshia Gay, Loisah Gay, Kloe Jore, and Charlese Walk) ran at both distances. Ayshia Gay also took seventh place as an individual in the 200 meter dash, versus a large group of competitors.
At the long jump pit, Walk took fifth place, leaping a distance of 13-09.50. The Warrior ladies also had a competitor in the throwing arena once again, as junior Ellyce Walsh finished 12th in shot put.
Caledonia/Spring Grove lads were strong in the sprints. The 4x100 meter relay team of Reid Bjerke, Hunter Holland, Eric Mauss, and Josh Beardmore won that event with a time of 45.97. Beardmore took second in the individual 100 meter dash, breaking the tape in 11.56 seconds in the preliminaries, and 11.65 in the finals. The 4x200 meter relay team of Eric Mauss, Owen Staggemeyer, Eli Staggemeyer, and Tristan Meyer finished third.
Returning State qualifier Chris Pieper won the high jump with a vertical leap of 6-02.00, defeating the second-place entrant by 2 inches. Pieper also took fifth place in long jump, sailing 17-04.00.
Fischer Wait took second place in the 400 meter dash. Teammate Lyle Myrhe finished sixth at that event. Wait also took 5th in the 200 meter dash.
Two days later, the Warriors traveled to Plainview-Elgin-Millville for the “Winged Foot Invitational” meet along with participants from seven other track and field programs.
The Caledonia/Spring Grove girls 4x100 meter relay team took fourth place, while the same foursome (Ayshia Gay, Loisah Gay, Kloe Jore, and Charlese Walk) finished fifth in the 4x200 meter relay. Charlese Walk also took eighth in long jump.
The C/SG boys were led by Chris Pieper, who won the high jump (6-04), took third at discus throw (114-00), sixth at long jump, and ran on the 4x400 meter relay team.
The 4x100 meter relay team won their event, sending Reid Bjerke, Hunter Holland, Eric Mauss, and Josh Beardmore out with the baton. The Warriors also took third in the 4x200 meter relay, with Reid Bjerke, Eric Mauss, Hunter Holland, and Bronson Knutson heading to the starting blocks. The 4x400 meter team of Lyle Myhre, Alec Weinbender, Reid Bjerke and Chris Pieper took fifth place.
Fischer Wait took second in the 200 meter dash, and second in the 100 meter dash. Other top 10 finishes in those events included a sixth-place finish in the 100 meters by Eric Mauss, and a seventh-place finish at the same distance by Owen Staggemeyer. There were three additional C/SG entrants in the 200 meter race top ten – Landon Fraunkron 6th, Mason Foellmi 8th, and Tristan Meyer 9th.
The 400 meter dash featured a 10th place finish from Lyle Myhre.
Warrior Garret Ness took third place in shot put (39-11.0), while teammate Eric Mauss took seventh at that event.
